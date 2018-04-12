Cold and Wet Forecast Cancels ASCS Warrior Region At Randolph County Raceway

From Bryan Hulbert

MOBERLY, Mo. (April 11, 2018) – With the weekend forecast getting colder and wetter, officials with Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo. have made the call to cancel this Saturday’s showdown with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

The event will not be rescheduled.

The cancellation moves the 2018 opening weekend for the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps to Heartland Park Topeka on Friday, May 4 and Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, May 5.

