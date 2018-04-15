Clem Sweeps USCS Weekend at Ocala

OCALA, Fl. (April 14, 2018) — Tyler Clem made his comeback weekend a winning one by winning his second consecutive United Sprint Car Series

presented by K&N Filters feature event of the weekend during the USCS Speed Xplosion at Bubba Raceway Park. After sitting out nearly two months after a crash during a USAC Sprint Car event at Ocala, Clem raced to victory for the second night in a row with the USCS Sprint Cars. Eric Riggins, Jr., Johnny Gilbertson, Mark Ruel, Jr. and Jordon Mallett