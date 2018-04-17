BMARA Opener Rescheduled for April 29th

From BMARA

BEAVER DAM, Wi. (April 17, 2018) — Due to the recent foot of snow that hit Beaver Dam Raceway and the forecast for more snow on Wednesday, The Wipperfurth Memorial Open Wheel Triple Crown for the IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series, Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series and Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series has been re-scheduled for Sunday, April 29.

An early start will be in effect, with hot laps at 2:30 p.m. and racing at 3:30 p.m. The pit area will open at Noon, with the grandstands opening at 1:30 p.m. All three series will compete in a full race program. The event marks the first time ever all three divisions have competed at the same track on the same night!