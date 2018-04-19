Empire Super Sprints Opener Now Saturday at Outlaw Speedway

From Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY (April 18, 2018) – With inclement weather and unseasonably cold temperatures blanketing the Northeast and continuing until Friday, Outlaw Speedway promoter Tyler Siri has moved the Outlaw Sprint Nationals which includes the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprint (ESS) season opener to Saturday afternoon.

Right now the forecast for Saturday is showing mostly sunny skies with the temps near 50 making for much better conditions. Coming off a very successful practice last Friday, Siri wants to make sure all is good for his annual opener.

“We had the planned rain date on the schedule back in November when we put the Sprint Nationals together,” noted Siri, “We just hoped we didn’t have to use it. But, with rain and snow predicted on Friday and temps below 30 I felt we had to make the change. We are going with an early starting time so teams that do run at nearby Land of Legends and Woodhull can get to their tracks in time to compete there as well.”

Pit gates open at 10AM, hot laps are planned at noon with heats scheduled to go off at 1PM. The event will be the full point opener for ESS and even with the date change, the purse remains the same with $3,000 to win, $1,500 for second, $1,000 for third and $300 just to take the green.

Defending Lucas Oil ESS champion Jason Barney will lead a talent laden field which will be made up of from the likes of Matt Tanner, Paul Kinney, Paulie Colagiovanni, Matt Billings, Jeff Cook, Coleman Gulick, Jonathan Preston, Chad Miller, Brett Wright, Shawn Donath, Parker Evans, Dave Axton, Kelly Hebing, Alex Vigneault, Dalton Herrick, Josh Azzi and many more to be on hand.

Car Mate Trailers brings you the heats, Lane’s Yamaha sponsors the Cobra Coaches Dash with Lacaillade Masonry sponsoring the 10 lap B-Main all before the 25 lap A-Main finale paying a cool $3,000 to win. Like to also thank the Gulick family and Nut Up and Out Ball’em Apparel for sponsoring the Spring Nationals.