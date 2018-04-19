SOD Announces Innovative Motul Leader of the Pack

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (April 19, 2018) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP proudly announces that Motul Motor Oil will partner with SOD for the new Motul Leader of the Pack bonus program for 2018.

The 2018 Motul Leader of the Pack will consist of four stages. Stage 1 is April 28 through the end of May, stage 2 is all June dates, stage 3 is all July dates, and stage 4 is all August dates plus September 1. Each stage finish is based on SOD points earned during the stage. The Motul Leader of the Pack Champion will be the driver with the best average finishing position for all stages. The Motul Leader of the Pack will pay a five-place point fund with the champion earning $1,000.

Motul started its very first enterprise in 1853. Motul displays a dedication to the best, from its suppliers, through its innovation to its clients. From Pennsylvania’s first oil rig to the brand’s latest laboratory, the unfolding quest for improvement fuels the company day-to-day, innovation-to-innovation.

Motul’s 300V was born in 1971, and using today’s technology, 300V is considered as the reference in motorsports. Pioneers in synthetic lubricants, Motul has developed the 300V Motorsport range based on the unique ESTER Core® technology that gives you unrivaled power increase, outstanding lubrication and optimal protection for your vehicle, creating the perfect conditions for ultimate victory!

Motorsport has been Motul’s prime creative and innovative laboratory since its first steps in racing disciplines in the 1950s and is now partnering with Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP.

Sprints on Dirt is a proven leader in creative thinking and promotion of its marketing partners. The innovative Motul Leader of the Pack will bring increased excitement and competition to the 2018 season.

Get to know Motul at www.motul.com/us/en-US. To meet Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.