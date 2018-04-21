Photo Gallery: Spring Nationals at Attica Raceway Park All Star Circuit of Champions, Attica Raceway Park, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Jac Haudenschild edges Lee Jacobs for the victory at Attica Raceway Park. (Mike Campbell photo) Jac Haudenschild with his wife in victory lane following his Spring Nationals victory Friday at Attica Raceway Park. (Mike Campbell photo) Jac Haudenschild with his team in victory lane following his Spring Nationals victory Friday at Attica Raceway Park. (Mike Campbell photo) The parade lap for the 2018 Spring Nationals at Attica Raceway Park. (Mike Campbell photo) Jac Haudenschild (#3) racing with Max Stambaugh (#5M) Friday at Attica Raceway Park. (Mike Campbell photo) Jac Haudenschild (#3) racing with Max Stambaugh (#5M) Friday at Attica Raceway Park. (Mike Campbell photo) Carson Macedo (#3G) racing with Jac Haudenschild (#3) for the lead Friday at Attica Raceway Park. (Mike Campbell photo) Jac Haudenschild edges Lee Jacobs for the victory at Attica Raceway Park. (Mike Campbell photo) Related Stories: All Stars Rained Out at Bedford Photo Gallery: All Stars and 305 Sprint Cars at Attica Photo Gallery: Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Attica Photo Gallery: Attica Ambush Photo Gallery: All Stars and 305’s Saturday at Attica All Star Circuit of ChampionsAttica Raceway ParkPhoto Gallery