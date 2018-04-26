It’s An All-NCRA Sprint Showdown Saturday Night at Southern Oklahoma Speedway

From David Smith Jr.

PARK CITY, Ks. (April 25, 2018) – It’s been four years since the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car division made an appearance in the “Sooner State.” It was 2014 when touring regular Jeff Stasa picked up his first-career series victory at Longdale Speedway.

This Saturday night will see the touring regulars invade Oklahoma as they make their inaugural appearance at Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore. This event will be a challenge event as they take on their Texas partners and the NCRA Sprint Car Bandits presented by Blaine’s Motor Supply.

This event will see all drivers utilizing the Sprint Car Bandit rules package and those can be found on the series official website www.sprintcarbandits.com.

The night’s scheduled twenty-five-lap championship feature finale will pay $2000 to win with place earning $1000. Just starting the night’s championship feature pays $300 while all non-quaifiers will receive $100. There is no entry fee, no series membership and just a $15 draw fee.

The total feature finale paydown is as follows:

1) $2,000, 2) $1,000, 3) $600, 4) $500, 5) $400, 6) $390, 7) $380, 8) $370, 9) $360, 10) $350, 11) $340, 12) $330, 13) $320, 14) $310, 15) $300, 16) $300, 17) $300, 18) $300, 19) $300, 20) $300. $100 for non-qualifiers or non-starters.

The Kansas-based NCRA was formed back in 1971 and have been a fixture in Oklahoma-sanctioned racing since their inception. From the old super modifieds to late model to championship sprints to outlaw sprint cars to 360-ci sprints; the series brings many fond memories to the seasoned-Oklahoma race fans.

This will be the 29th consecutive season for the series 360-ci sprint car division and are led by three-time and defending tour champion Jeremy Campbell of Wichita. Other Kansas touring regulars slated to make the trip include Stasa (Kingman), J.D. Johnson (Goddard), Jake Grieder (Wichita) and Ray Seeman (Jetmore), who will be driving the famed Danny King #88.

Former tour champion Don Droud, Jr. could get the recognition of the long-tow award as he will be making the trip from his Lincoln, Nebraska home.

The touring regulars from Oklahoma excited to finally take to the three-eighths mile oval include Norman, Oklahoma driver Danny Jennings, Drumright’s Fred Mattox, rookie of the year contender Kaden Taylor (Forgan) as well as Edmond’s Michelle Decker and Charles McManus (Collinsville). The above list of Oklahoma/Kansas names are not limited to as more are expected.

As for the Texas-based Sprint Car Bandits, they will be lead by current point leader Michael Day of Greenville. Day is no stranger to Southern Oklahoma Speedway as he has a victory in 305-ci sanctioned event.

Other touring regulars expected include Dale Wester (Ovilla), Michael Lang (Mesquite), Colby Estes (Mansfield), Tyson Hall (Diana), Junior Jenkins (Greenville) and Claud Estes III (Godley). More drivers from the “Lone Star State” are also expected.

Gates will open at 5:00 PM with race time slated for a 7:30 PM start time.

Grandstand admission prices are just $20 for ages 13 and up; $15 for ages 6-12 with all pit passes $35.

Southern Oklahoma Speedway is located at 2789 S. Hwy 77, Ardmore, OK 73401 and is quite easy to get to. Take I-35 to Exit 29, then proceed East on Hwy 70 approximately 0.7 miles, then south on Hwy 77 approximately 2 miles.

Click www.SouthernOklahomaSpeedway.com for the track website; or reach them by phone at 405-816-4314.

For more information on the NCRA, check out their official website www.racencra.com and for up-to-date information their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. Any further questions concerning the series can be answered by calling (316) 755-1781.