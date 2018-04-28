Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws Friday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway Devil's Bowl Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Tucker Klaasmeyer (67K), Dane Lorenc (00), and Ryan Robinson (67) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daryn Pittman, Crew, Family, and Kasey Kahne (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daryn Pittman (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (17) and Paul McMahan (45) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Clyde Knipp (13) and Cory Eliason (83) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tucker Klaasmeyer (67K), Dane Lorenc (00), and Ryan Robinson (67) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brent Marks (19) and David Gravel (5) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Daryn Pittman Wins Third Feature of the Season Gravel Scores First Win of the 2018 Season Tickets on Sale for Both World of Outlaws events at River Cities Speedway Schatz Wins from 12th at Arizona Speedway Tim Shaffer Wires “The Big E” Devil's Bowl SpeedwayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws