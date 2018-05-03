USAC/CRA Sprints Gear Up for Ventura

From Lance Jennings

VENTURA, Ca. (May 2, 2018) — This Saturday, May 5th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will travel to the Ventura County Fairgrounds for their only appearance of the year at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the fourth point race will feature a special 40-lap main event to honor Naylor’s 40th year at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” The winged California Lightning Sprints and VRA Dwarf Cars will join Saturday’s action packed card. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, Pill Draw is at 1:15pm, the Front Gates will open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.”

In honor of flagman and track official Dave Adair, Mike Grosswendt from All Coast Construction has pledged an extra $100 to every racer that completes the 30th lap of the main event. Everyone with the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Mike and All Coast Construction for their continued support.

Since May 22, 2004, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held nineteen USAC/CRA Sprint Car races. “The Ripper” Rip Williams won the Ventura USAC/CRA debut and “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman leads all series drivers with six victories. “The Bullet” Blake Miller set the USAC/CRA qualifying record of 11.675 on October 25, 2008 and “The Flying Shoe” Ron Shuman holds the all-time 410 non-wing record of 11.527 on October 1, 1994. Last year, five-time champion Mike Spencer earned the 38th and final win of his career at Ventura Raceway. A complete series Ventura win list is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to Ventura, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) has a 29-point lead over the competition. Racing Mark Alexander’s #4 Trench Shoring / Weld Racing Spike, Gardner won the April 21st “Sokola Shootout” at Perris Auto Speedway. To date, “The Demon” has two feature wins, two heat race victories, three top-10 finishes, and 55 feature laps led to his credit. The six-time champion will be looking to score his 78th career USAC/CRA victory this Saturday night.

Fresh off a VRA 360 win at Ventura, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) ranks second in the point standings. Piloting the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa finished second to Gardner at the “Sokola Shootout.” At press time, the 2016 USAC West Coast 360 Champion has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award and three top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday, Brody will have his sights on the fourth USAC/CRA win of his career.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) sits third in the championship point standings. Driving Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Phil & Eileen King Triple X, Swanson claimed fourth at Perris Auto Speedway. To date, last year’s USAC West Coast 360 Champion has one heat race victory, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, three top-10 finishes, and 9 feature laps led in the campaign. Jake has one career USAC/CRA triumph and will be looking to add Ventura to his resume.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) is fourth in the chase for the championship. Racing Dwight Cheney’s #42 Racing Optics / Sander Engineering Maxim, Johnson charged to seventh from twenty-third at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. The five-time USAC SouthWest 360 Champion has two top-10 finishes and will have his sights on his seventh USAC/CRA win.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, California) ranks fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting Jack Jory’s #44 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams finished twelfth in the “Sokola Shootout.” To date, “The Cadillac” has posted one heat race victory and one top-10 finish on the season. At Ventura, the 2010 Victorville Champion will be looking for the second USAC/CRA win of his career.

Currently twenty-fifth in points, Gary Paulson (Woodland, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Joel Rayborne (West Covina, California) is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Logan Williams, A.J. Bender, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, Max Adams, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Matt McCarthy, Chris Gansen, Richard Vander Weerd, “The Bear” Jeremy Ellertson, Jace Vander Weerd, Jeff Dyer, Troy Rutherford, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $25, Senior tickets (60 and older) are $15, Active Military tickets (ID Required) are $15, Student tickets (with ID) are $15, Kids tickets (7-12) are $10, and Children’s tickets (6 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

