CRSA Set To Open 2018 Season At Middletown

From Toby LaGrange

SODUS, N.Y. (May 3, 2018) — After losing the season opener at the Fonda Speedway one week prior due to rain, the stars and cars of the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series will kick off the 2018 season Saturday night at the House of Power, the Orange County Fair Speedway.

The 2017 CRSA Schedule would see five events scheduled on the Hard Clay with one (May 13th) being lost to Mother Nature. Thomas Radivoy picked up the A-Main win on April 29th over Emily VanInwegen and Eddie Strada. Radivoy repeated on June 24th, this time over Sydney Prince and Christian Rumsey. Rumsey bested Dan Hennessy and Tyler Jashembowski on July 15th. Radivoy secured the Hard Clay Challenge Mini Series title with a win during Eastern States Weekend on October 21st. Bobby Hackel, IV and 2017 CRSA Champion Jeff Trombley followed the Circleville, New York driver.

In 2016 three of the five scheduled events were held with Eddie Strada (May 7th), Tyler Jashembowski (June 11th) and Brian Krummel (August 6th) all picking up A-Main victories.

The Orange County Fair Speedway is located at 239 Wisner Ave in Middletown, New York. It is located in Eastern Orange County, near the intersection of Interstate 84 and NY 17 (the future Interstate 86). For more information on the Orange County Fair Speedway log on to their website at www.orangecountyfairspeedway.net.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsa.myracepass.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).