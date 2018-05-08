Northern Nevada Showdown Up Next for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour

From Gary Thomas

FERNLEY, NV (May 8, 2018) – One of the biggest two-week stretches of the season for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is set to fire-off this Saturday May 12 with the only visit of 2018 to the Fernley 95A Speedway in Fernley, Nevada.

The facility is located just 35-miles from Reno and is geared up to host a traveling Winged 360 Sprint Car series race for the second time in its existence. Last year the Sprint Car Challenge Tour made its debut at the Fernley 95A Speedway and raced in front of the largest crowd ever for a motorsports event at the track.

This Saturday’s event marks the fourth round of the season in the battle for the $10,000-to-win Sprint Car Challenge Tour championship. The top-15 drivers/teams at seasons end will take part in the hefty $60,000 total fund. Going into Fernley just six-points separate the top-four drivers in the standings, making the next two weeks a critical stretch. Following Fernley, the tour then heads south to Thunderbowl Raceway for night one of the Peter Murphy Classic on Friday May 18.

The hottest driver in California at the moment will lead the way into Northern Nevada, with that being Roseville’s Willie Croft. The veteran wheel-man captured the most recent Sprint Car Challenge Tour event on April 28 in Petaluma and backed that up by winning last weekend’s Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial in Chico. Hot on his heels however, is San Jose’s Tim Kaeding, who is only three-markers back in second. The driver known simply as TK picked up a Fernley 95A Speedway victory in 2013 with the King of the West-NARC Series.

Defending Sprint Car Challenge Tour champion Kyle Hirst goes into Fernley sitting just five-points out of the lead and will be searching to earn that elusive first SCCT win. The Paradise racer claimed a Fernley 95A win for Roth Motorsports at the 2013 Cherry Bomb Classic. Reigning Fernley winner Shane Golobic is also right there within striking distance of the lead going into Saturday. The Fremont driver ranks fourth in points but is only six-markers behind Croft for the top-spot.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg rounds out the top-five in the standings and will be gunning for a strong night to help close the gap between himself and the front runners. The numerous-time Nor-Cal champion sits 22-digits out of the lead. Completing the top-10 going into round four are Hollister’s Tony Gualda, Roseville’s Colby Copeland, Watsonville’s Justin Sanders, Penngrove’s Buddy Kofoid and Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox.

More drivers looking for good things on Saturday will include Roseville’s Sean Becker, Penngrove’s Chase Johnson, Minden, Nevada’s Tanner Thorson, Cottonwood’s Lucas Ashe, Cameron Park’s Shane Hopkins, Foresthill’s Jodie Robinson, Fairfield’s Zack Lynskey, Marysville’s Ryan Souza, Visalia’s Steven Tiner, Placerville’s Andy Gregg, Rio Linda’s Cody Lamar, Reno’s Adam Walters and others.

The front gate of the Fernley 95A Speedway will open at 2pm this Saturday May 12. The drivers meeting is tentatively scheduled for 4pm with racing at 6. Adult tickets cost $15 in lower bleachers and $20 in the upper bleacher area, while sky box seating is $30. Tickets can be purchased online at https://fernley95aspeedway.com/event-calendar/2018-sprint-car-challenge-tour/