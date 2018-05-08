Prestige Pool and Spa Will Have one Lucky ESS Fan win a Spa

From Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY (May 8, 2018) – As the 2018, 35th Anniversary Tour for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints gets ready to get busy, Prestige Pool and Spa from Vernon, NY has added to the fun for the fans in a big way! For just $5 a lucky fan, crew member or even driver can go home with a Plug & Play Spa from Fantasy Spa valued at over $3,000.

Raffle tickets will be available at each event and you will have many areas to purchase. They will be at the ESS merchandise trailer, ESS pit utility trailer and also at many teams on the ESS trail. The winner will be drawn during the annual awards banquet on December 1st at the Vernon Downs Casino and Hotel (winner doesn’t need to be present).

Prestige Poll and Spa offers full service on all makes of pool and spas as well sales and installations of the best brands of pool and spas. Their state of the are showroom is located right on State Route 5 in Vernon which is just a short drive from the Utica-Rome Speedway. Prestige is also a sponsor on the Pete Richardson #67R sprint car seen at many ESS events.

Not only will a lucky fan win a great prize on December 1st but Prestige is also a point fund contributor for the 2018 ESS Tour. For more information log on to www.facebook.com/Prestigepoolspa or call (315) 363-5529

With two events in the books, defending champion Jason Barney is off to a fast start with a win and a runner-up tally so far. Canadian Dylan Westbrook leads Fulton winner Paul Kinney by a narrow margin with Matt Tanner and Coleman Gulick following.

Its still early in the season with Jonathan Preston, Billy VanInwegen, Shawn Donath, Brett Wright and Matt Billings off to fast starts. The next two stops come on May 18 and 19 with a return to the Outlaw Speedway on that Friday and then the next night the Thunder Mountain Speedway will host the winged warriors. Both events will pay $2,000 to win, $275 to start.

The Lucas Oil ESS Sponsorship Family welcomes another new sponsor in Prestige Pool and Spa adding to making the 35th Anniversary Tour the continued tradition of excitement guaranteed!