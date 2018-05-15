Open Practice Kicks Off Oswego’s 68th Season this Saturday

From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 14, 2018) – The wait for Oswego Speedway’s 68th season of racing is just about over as the track’s annual open practice session slated for May 19 will get the green flag from 1-5pm this Saturday afternoon.

Any and all divisions included on the speedway’s 2018 schedule are eligible to take part in the four hour long practice. Grandstand admission is free for testing while pit passes will be available for $25. Gates will open at 11:30am.

For the 2017 edition of open practice, which ended up taking place the night before Opening Day due to rain, a total of nearly 30 cars took to the track for testing.

Keith Shampine lead lap times in the Novelis Supermodified division behind the wheel of the Osetek Racing No. 55 with a blistering 16.369 second lap around the ⅝’ths while Mike Bond surprised no one as Pathfinder Bank SBS fast timer with an 18.802.

A strong field of cars is expected once again this weekend including Shampine, Otto Sitterly, Dave Shullick Jr, Michael Barnes, Dave Gruel, Brandon Bellinger, Joe Gosek, Aric Iosue, Dave Danzer, Jeff Abold, Dan Connors, Guard Nearbin, Lou LeVea Jr. and Lou LeVea Sr. in the Supermodifieds.

On the SBS side of the pits, Dave Cliff, Anthony Losurdo, David LaTulip, Dan Kapuscinski, Mike Bruce, Jack Patrick, Dalton Doyle, Camden Proud, Greg O’Connor, Cameron Rowe, Barry Kingsley, Cameron Black, James Babcock, and more are expected.

Several rookies also plan to get their first track time of 2018 Saturday including Novelis Supermodified Rookie of the Year contenders Tyler Thompson and Nathan Schultzkie as well as Pathfinder Bank SBS rookies Steve Flack, Josh Sokolic, and Tim Glidden Jr.

Official racing action at the speedway begins on Saturday, May 26 which will see Holiday Inn Express ‘Opening Day’ highlighted by the Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s for the Novelis Supermodifieds along with the Tony White Memorial 35 for the Pathfinder Bank SBS.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit www.OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway and LIKE on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.