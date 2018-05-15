Test and Tune at Ohsweken Postponed Until Thursday

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, ON. (May 15, 2018) – This Wednesday’s Lucas Oil Test and Tune has been postponed until Thursday, May 17 due to wet grounds at Ohsweken Speedway.

“The wet weather has made things very difficult this spring,” said speedway owner Glenn Styres. “The rains overnight and early Tuesday morning have put the grounds underwater and the crews cannot get out there to put the final touches on the speedway.”

Practice has been rescheduled for Thursday May 17. All cars competing at Ohsweken in 2018 are welcome to test on the lightning-fast 3/8-mile clay oval, including the track’s four weekly divisions, the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

The pit gate will open at 5:00pm for competitors at a cost of $25 per driver and $10 per crew member. Cars are scheduled to be on track beginning at6:00pm. Practice will alternate for divisions until 9:30pm.

Due to ongoing construction on the property, the main grandstand will be closed to spectators. Ohsweken fans can watch Lucas Oil Test and Tune night live online free of charge via the track’s Livestream on the Speedway’s website.

Ohsweken Speedway’s 2018 Friday Night Excitement schedule kicks off on Friday, May 18 with the Ackland Insurance 23rd annual season opener, featuring the inaugural race for the Action Sprint Tour, Ontario’s new travelling Crate Sprint Car Tour. The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will all be in action for their season debut. Race time is 7:30pm for opening night and all season long. For the full 2018 schedule of events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.