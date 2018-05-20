Waynesfield Program Rained Out, Bob Hampshire Classic up Next

From Waynesfield Raceway Park

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (May 19, 2018) – After much deliberation, officials at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio have decided to cancel the May 19th racing program. With the saturated grounds from rains yesterday, continued rainfall today, and the forecast of rain this evening, officials were forced to pull the plug.

Racing moves to Sunday night next weekend for the Bob Hampshire Classic featuring the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions and the K&L Ready Mix NRA 360 sprint cars. The event will serve as a tune-up for the June 17th visit during Ohio Sprint Speedweek event featuring both divisions of sprint car racing on one night.

Full details on the Bob Hampshire Classic and other upcoming events can be found online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net.

