Kenyon Midget Series Signs K & M Tool and Die as Title Sponsor

Deom Eric Bunn

LEBANON, Ind. (May 20, 2018) – John Kouns, President of K & M Tool and Die, along with the officials of the United States Speed Association have announced that K & M Tool and Die will become the title sponsor of the USSA Midget division. Effective May 20 the series will be known as the K & M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series.

Based in Lebanon (IN), K & M Tool and Die has developed and manufactured items from concept to prototype and eventually to production. K & M Tool and Die provides milling, turning, jet machining, welding, ultra-sonic cleaning, wire basket repair and component assemble to a wide variety of industries.

“Throughout our history, we have continued to diversify our capabilities. We are currently

pursuing patents on 5 new products and have been major contributors to nearly 50 other

products. We are a system design-build manufacturer, capable of all required facets

including mechanical, electrical, and controls. We concept, design and develop products

using our 30 plus years of experience and problem solving capabilities,” describes John Kouns.

K & M Tool and Die Owner and Operator John Kouns explained his reason for sponsoring the K & M Tool and die Midget Series, “We decided to sponsor the Mel Kenyon Midget Series for an opportunity to provide young people an educational and safe means of racing in a professional, competitive and enjoyable environment.”

Kouns continued, “The knowledge gained by these young racers will grant them the ability to handle many failures and successes later in life and perhaps give them a start in opportunities with future hobbies or careers.

“It’s exciting to have K & M Tool and Die join our series as the Title Sponsor,” said USSA President Don Kenyon. “K & M is a growing company, right here in Lebanon. The Kouns family are racers and we want to thank them for taking the next step as the Title Sponsor of The K & M Mel Kenyon Midget Series” Kenyon continued.

The K & M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series will officially make its debut at Anderson Speedway on Friday May 25 with the Parallax Power Supply Don and Mel Kenyon Classic 75. The 75- lap race features the season’s best purse and is the longest on the K & M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series 2018 schedule.