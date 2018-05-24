Ohsweken Set to Wrap Up May With McDonald’s Of Brantford and Paris Night

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 23, 2018) – Ohsweken Speedway is set to resume Friday Night Excitement action and wrap up the month of May with McDonald’s of Brantford and Paris night on Friday, May 25. Track officials have been hard at work this week as they continue to prepare the racing surface for the upcoming week’s action featuring the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Race time is 7:30pm with grandstand gates opening at 6:00pm. Adult admission is just $14 while Seniors (65+) and Youths (13-17) are only $10. Kids aged 7-12 are only $3 and Kids 6 and under are free. This pricing is in effect for all weekly racing shows.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars got off to a strong start last week and were 17 cars strong on opening night. Reigning division champion Dylan Westbrook started his title defense in spectacular fashion as he claimed victory in the main event while also capturing the Ackland Insurance Top Gun award as the night’s top qualifier. He holds the point lead entering week two over second-place finisher Cory Turner and third-place Mikey Kruchka. Rookie driver Mack DeMan, the reigning Crate Sprint Car champion, scored a top-five finish in his first 360 Sprint Car start with a fourth-place finish while Tyler Hendricks rounded out the top-five.

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars

The drivers in the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car division are coming off a busy weekend that featured a pair of races. Last Friday’s race was a double points night for both track points and with the upstart Action Sprint Tour powered by RaceRivalz.com when Aaron Turkey scored the victory. Several drivers also made the trip with the tour to Merrittville Speedway where Shone Evans picked up the win. Jesse Costa finished in the runner-up spot last Friday night ahead of the night’s chard charger, DJ Christie. Rookie pilot Lucas Smith made a splash in his debut with a fourth-place finish while Evans earned a top-five in the 2018 lid lifter.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks saw a familiar face visit Lucas Oil Victory Lane last week as the defending division champion Dave Bailey claimed the top spot. He outpaced reigning Mini Stock champion Mark Bazuin, who finished second after charging from 14th in his debut. Billy Bleich claimed the final spot on the podium one week ago while Ken Sargent and Trevor DeBoer rounded out the top-five following a furious final few laps.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

The HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will see a new champion in 2018 after Mark Bazuin made the jump to the Thunder Stock division. Nick Masi made a statement on opening night that he intends to challenge for the title as he dominated from the drop of the green flag and led all 15 laps to claim the opening night victory. He held off Dusty DeBoer who held down second for the balance of the race while Bobby Tolton came from the 22nd starting spot to finish third. Behind them, a flurry of three and four-wide racing resulted in Sean Iftody and Jonathan Ayrton claiming the final spots in the top-five.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca.

About McDonald’s Restaurants of Brantford & Paris: McDonald’s restaurants have served the world some of its favourite food since 1955. McDonald’s is more than just your local restaurant. They’re hardworking small businessmen and women, students working part-time, seniors getting the most out of life, and volunteers lending time to make a difference in the communities they live and work in. McDonald’s locations in Brantford include 73 King George Road, 27 Stanley Street, 300 King George Road, and 299 Wayne Gretzky Parkway, while they’re also in Paris at 307 Grand River Street North. Grab a bite to eat on the way to the races, or visit the drive-thru on your way home. Visit www.McDonalds.ca for more information.

2018 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s weekly Friday Night Excitement program includes Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. To view the full 2018 season schedule visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.