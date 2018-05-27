Paul Dues Wins BOSS Feature at Richmond Raceway

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Richmond Raceway
Richmond, KY
Saturday May 26, 2018
Feature: 1. 87 – Paul Dues, 2. 19 – Matt Cooley, 3. 6 – Bill Rose, 4. 4J – Justin Owen, 5. 44 – Joe Ligouri, 6. 42 – Ty Tilton, 7. 12 – Ted Hines, 8. 24L – Lee Underwood, 9. 51 – Dustin Smith, 10. 14 – Chad Wilson, 11. 9G – Cody Gardner, 12. 82 – Mike Miller, 13. 96 – Riley Vanhise, 14. 31 – Buddy Lowther, 15. 5 – Bob McMillin, 16. 44 – Michael Fischhesser, 17. 18 – Dallas Hewitt, 18. 3 – Joe Butera, 19. 53 – Steve Little, 20. 77 – Kory Crabtree, 21. 23S – Kyle Simon, 22. 41 – Cole Ketcham.