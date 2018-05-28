Daggett Wins Memorial Day Weekend Feature at Crystal

Great Lakes Super Sprints
Crystal Motor Speedway
Crystal, MI
Saturday May 26, 2018
Feature: 1. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 2. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 3. 24D – Danny Sams, 4. 11R – Chase Ridenour, 5. 81 – Steve Irwin, 6. 7 – Phil Gressman, 7. 19 – Brett Mann, 8. 27 – Brad Lamberson, 9. 2F – Matt Foos, 10. 89 – Chris Pobanz, 11. 20A – Andy Chehowski, 12. 23G – Joe Geibe, 13. 19J – Linden Jones, 14. 3A – Mike Astrauskas, 15. 84 – Kyle Poortenga, 16. 27J – Jared Lamberson, 17. 10 – Jay Steinebach, 18. 5QB – Quentin Blonde, 19. 3T – Tank Brakenberry, 20. 58 – Tony Bures.