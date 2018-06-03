Kelly Miller Doubles Up With ASCS Frontier With Gillette Score

From Bryan Hulbert

GILLETTE, Wy. (June 2, 2018) Charging through the field Saturday for his second win in as many nights with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, Canada’s Kelly Miller picked up the win Saturday night at Gillette Thunder Speedway.

Coming from eighth, Miller was the third driver to lead the way at Gillette.

Leading early on, Montana’s David Hoiness paced the first four laps before relinquishing the top-spot to Ned Powers. Suffering an engine failure under the bonnet of his No. 0 machine, Miller took over the lead on the ninth revolution.

Making the trip from Green River, Wy., Zach Taylor finished second with South Dakota’s Eric Lutz finishing third from seventh. David Hoiness would end up fourth with Wyoming’s Anthony Farnsworth rolling from 14th to fifth.

Mark Chisholm, Clint Anderson, T.J. Thorne, James Setters, and Cody Masse completed the top-ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region races next on Friday, June 8 at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont. and Saturday, June 9 at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Gillette Thunder Speedway – Gillette, Wy.

Saturday, June 2, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Zac Taylor, [1]; 2. 9A-Clint Anderson, [2]; 3. 2-James Setters, [4]; 4. 77-Damon McCune, [3]; 5. 35M-Cody Masse, [6]; 6. (DNF) 23N-Josh Higday, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Ned Powers, [4]; 2. 6-Eric Lutz, [3]; 3. 27DD-David Hoiness, [6]; 4. 33-Robert DeHaan, [2]; 5. 10-Anthony Farnsworth, [5]; 6. (DNF) 56-Shad Petersen, [1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [1]; 2. 21-Blayne Brink, [3]; 3. 56X-Mark Chisholm, [5]; 4. 88-Travis Reber, [4]; 5. 65-T.J. Thorne, [2]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [8]; 2. 86-Zac Taylor, [2]; 3. 6-Eric Lutz, [7]; 4. 27DD-David Hoiness, [1]; 5. 10-Anthony Farnsworth, [14]; 6. 56X-Mark Chisholm, [3]; 7. 9A-Clint Anderson, [4]; 8. 65-T.J. Thorne, [15]; 9. 2-James Setters, [9]; 10. 35M-Cody Masse, [12]; 11. 88-Travis Reber, [10]; 12. 33-Robert DeHaan, [13]; 13. 21-Blayne Brink, [5]; 14. 56-Shad Petersen, [17]; 15. (DNF) 0-Ned Powers, [6]; 16. (DNF) 77-Damon McCune, [11]; (DNS) 23N-Josh Higday,