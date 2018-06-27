DCRP Mid-Season Championships this Saturday Night!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 25, 2018) – The crossed flags are within sight as Dodge City Raceway Park reaches the midway point of the 2018 season with Saturday night’s Mid-Season Championships atop the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas.

Saturday’s tilt that goes green at 7:30 p.m. will include a full card of championship chase action including the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Leading the way into the night in their respective point chases are Brian Herbert, Nick Link, Jeff Kaup, Shannon Maughlin and Reagan Sellard. Kaup and Sellard are both reigning champions at Dodge City Raceway Park after capturing 2017 titles.

In the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car ranks, Dodge City’s Herbert jumped out to the early lead with an opening night win and holds a 47-point advantage over Liberal’s Steven Richardson after collecting more than $2,000 in winnings with a seventh-place finish in the DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals in which he lead much of the way on June 16. Koby Walters is just one more point back in third with two-time and defending champion Taylor Velasquez another three points back in fourth.

The IMCA Modified points battle is a tight one with only 27 points separating the top eight drivers. Rolla’s Nick Link, the 2016 track champion, holds a slim four-point lead over Kevin Gray with others in the title mix including Mike Lunow, Ryan Heger, Jack Kirchoff, William Nusser, Kale Beavers and Joel Lane.

Woodward, Oklahoma’s Jeff Kaup is gunning for yet another IMCA Sport Modified crown at DCRP after becoming the first repeat winner of the year in the most recent outing on June 16. Kaup holds a 53 point edge over Brian May with Bart Baker just another six points back in third.

After picking off his first DCRP win since 2013 on May 26, Dighton’s Shannon Maughlin holds a 25-point lead over Dusty Witthuhn in the IMCA Stock Car title chase while Bucklin’s Reagan Sellard clings to the IMCA Hobby Stock point lead by just one point ahead of Dan Rogers.

Tickets for Saturday’s DCRP Mid-Season Championships are just $15 for adults while children 11 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites official internet site is located at www.hiexpress.com/DodgeCity/HIExpress. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations.

In total, the 2018 season at Dodge City Raceway Park is slated for 17 nights of action. The complete 2018 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.