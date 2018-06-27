Swindell Racing Pavement Midget in Massachusetts and Sprint Car at Knoxville This Week

From ILP

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (June 25, 2018) – Sammy Swindell will pilot a pair of drastically different race cars this weekend.

Swindell is heading east to drive a pavement midget for Bertrand Motorsports on Wednesday at Seekonk Speedway in Seekonk, Ma., during the Boston Louie Memorial with the NorthEastern Midget Association. It will mark Swindell’s second time in a pavement midget after he posted a fourth-place finish in August 2016.

“I’m hoping we can do a little better than last time,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect. They said go out and run two or three laps, let the tires cool off and then stay on the bottom. I asked about who the best cars were so I could go out there and follow what they did. I was able to get a good qualifying lap in. In our heat we started in the back and went through that. For the main event I didn’t know if the tires would fall off or if the track changes. We had a good car, but we lost stagger and it got tighter and tighter. I was still right there.

“They’re bringing a new car with a newer motor they’re working on. Hopefully we can have the success we had last time.”

Swindell will then invade Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Friday and Saturday when he and car owner A.G. Rains will compete during the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series doubleheader.

“Our 410 program has got better each time,” he said. “The motors have got better and the cars have got better. We made a change with the motor to go further so hopefully that will be close. We started out the first time a half second off in qualifying to now we’re down to a tenth to a tenth and a half of a second off. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but sometimes that’s hard to get. Hopefully if we can gain that we’ve got some shocks I just built that will go together as well as some things we’ve learned from the 360 car to try. We’re throwing a lot of things at it, but everything we’ve done should be in the right direction.”

While the upcoming races are keeping Swindell focused, he wants to offer his condolences to the family and friends of Jason Johnson, who passed away last weekend.

“We really got to know him when I got to drive for him when he got hurt in 2015,” Swindell said. “It was only going to be a few races, but it was going good enough we did some more. I think I helped his program and I learned some things from him at the same time.

“He was a good guy. I knew him when he started when he was probably 17-years-old or so just trying to be around and was wanting to race. You can look at what he’s got now. He’s worked really hard for everything he’s got. He came here with nothing and wound up with a World of Outlaws team. There’s not many people that can do that.”

SEASON STATS –

24 races, 4 wins, 17 top fives, 19 top 10s, 19 top 15s, 19 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Wednesday at Seekonk Speedway in Seekonk, Ma., for the Boston Louie Memorial with the NorthEastern Midget Association and Friday and Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Brown & Miller Racing Solutions

Brown & Miller Racing Solutions is a leader in lightweight hoses and fittings within the motor sports industry. For more information, visit http://www.BMRS.net.

“I’ve run Brown & Miller Racing Solutions products for quite a few years and they’ve always been first class,” Swindell said. “They are always innovating and trying to make their products better.”

Swindell would also like to thank ACME Graphix & Design, Whitacre Glass, CP Pistons, FK Rod Ends, High Performance Lubricants, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Manufacturing, Schoenfeld Headers, W&B Service Company, Griffin Fishing Charters and Lodge, South Bay Partners, MyRacePass and Inside Line Promotions for their continued support.