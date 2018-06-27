USAC VS. VRA “BATTLE AT THE BEACH” THIS SATURDAY AT VENTURA

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 25, 2018… This Saturday, June 30th, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will invade the Ventura County Fairgrounds for their first of five appearances at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the “Automotive Racing Products (ARP) Battle at the Beach Race #1” is co-sanctioned with the VRA 360 Sprint Cars. The action packed card will also feature Dwarf Cars, VRA Senior Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, and Focus Midgets. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates will open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.”

NOTICE TO RACERS: FRONT AXLE TETHERS ARE MANDATORY ON JULY 1ST. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed and engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535

SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78

FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101

COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S

B&B: FRAC-0375S

SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Since April 4, 2009, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held eight West Coast 360 Sprint Car races. Seven different drivers have claimed victory, led by defending champion Jake Swanson with two main event wins. The 1-lap track record of 12.085 was set by Kenny Perkins on June 3, 2017 and a complete series win list at Ventura is at the end of this release.

Entering the ninth point race, Austin Liggett (Tracy, California) leads the standings with a 77-point advantage over the competition. Driving the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Lucas Oil Maxim, Liggett won Santa Maria’s “Ron Otto Memorial” on June 9th. To date, the 2012 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 34 feature laps led. Austin has six career wins and will be looking to add a Ventura triumph to his resume.

Tristan Guardino (Fremont, California) ranks second in the championship point chase. Racing the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino broke while leading at Santa Maria and placed seventeenth. At press time, the “Chris & Brian Faria Memorial” winner has one feature win, four heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 36 feature laps led on the season. With four career wins, Tristan will have his sights on another victory at Ventura Raceway.

Richard Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) ranks third in the USAC West Coast point standings. The pilot of the family owned #10 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim did not compete at Santa Maria Raceway. To date, the 2011 champion has two feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 44 feature laps led on the year. Vander Weerd has twenty-one series wins and is always a threat to score the victory.

Steve Hix (Ventura, California) sits fourth in the chase for the championship. Racing his #57 No Limit Powder Coating / Delano Roofing Triple X, Hix scored sixteenth in the “Ron Otto Memorial.” At press time, Steve has one heat race victory, six top-10 finishes, and 3 feature laps led on the season. This Saturday night, Hix will be looking to breakthrough and score his first main event win.

After finishing second to Austin Liggett at Santa Maria, Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, California) has climbed to fifth in the West Coast 360 point chase. Driving the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Ryan has one heat race victory, five top-10 finishes and 19 feature laps led in the campaign. Timmons will have his sights on his first sprint car win this Saturday night.

Currently tenth in points, Britton Bock (Calistoga, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Ervine (Bakersfield, California), Kaleb Montgomery (Templeton, California), Brent Owens (Covina, California), and Hannah Mayhew (Acton, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Shannon McQueen, Koen Shaw, Jace Vander Weerd, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Ryan Stolz, Ryan Bernal, Brandon Wiley, Troy Rutherford, Jake Swanson, Kyle Edwards, Scotty Farmer, and more.

Kyle Smith (Moorpark, California) leads the VRA Sprint Car point standings. “The Bear” Jeremy Ellertson, Charlie Butcher, Joey Bishop, Brody Roa, Sterling Cling, Danny Parrish, Ed Schwarz, Ryan Stolz, and Gage Rucker round out the top-10 in points.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior tickets (60 and older) are $11, Active Military tickets (ID Required) are $11, Student tickets (with ID) are $11, and Children’s tickets (6 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

