Winged and Non-Wing Sprint Cars on Tap at Jackson Motorplex During Spencer Radio Group Night

JACKSON, Minn. (June 25, 2018) – Another marquee sprint car show is on the horizon at Jackson Motorplex this Friday during Spencer Radio Group Night.

The 4/10-mile oval welcomes the return of the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports, which features the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars, along with the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc.

The 360ci winged sprint cars main event will pay $3,000 to win and $400 to start.

Jack Dover and Ryan Bickett have each won once at the oval this season, where the 360 car count has averaged more than 36 cars each of the two nights a race has been held.

Kaleb Johnson heads into Friday’s show with a one-point lead over Elliot Amdahl and Jacob Hughes in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids championship standings. The top six drivers in the standings are separated by only four points with Brandon Bosma two points behind Johnson. Nate Eakin and Bill Johnson are both four points out of the lead.

Alex Schriever has an 11-point advantage in the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc championship standings over Clinton Bruns. Brandon Stevenson rounds out the podium position – only 27 points behind Schriever.

In addition to the action on the track, C&B Operations, LLC will give away six bicycles to children during the intermission. Children ages 10-years-old and younger can sign up as they enter the grandstand area.

The pits open at 3:30 p.m. with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors ages 62-years-old and older and $5 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get into the main grandstands for free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger.

There is one suite (seats 15) available for Friday night. Call 605-359-4955 for more information.

