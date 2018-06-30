Derek Hagar Tops ASCS Mid-South at the Ridge

From Bryan Hulbert

PARAGOULD, Ark. (June 29, 2018) – Taking his second career trip to Victory Lane with the ASCS Mid-South Region, Derek Hagar rolled through the field from eighth in the series debut at Crowleys Ridge Raceway.

Hagar’s eighth overall career win in ASCS Regional competition, the No. 9jr grabbed the victory ahead of Thursday’s winner, Howard Moore with Marshall Skinner coming from ninth to third.

Earning the Stealth Recover Hard Charger, North Little Rock’s Jeremy Middleton advanced 11 positions to fourth with Brad Bowden coming to fifth from 13th.

Zach Pringle was sixth with Ernie Ainsworth seventh. Joe Young from 17th finished eighth with Carson Short and Travis Senter completing the top-ten.

The ASCS Mid-South Region continues their Speedweek on Saturday, June 30 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. Racing gets underway at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Track information and directions can be found at www.i-30speedway.com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South Region

Crowleys Ridge Raceway – Paragould, Ark.

Friday, June 29, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 88R-Cody Gardner, [4]; 2. 40-Howard Moore, [8]; 3. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [6]; 4. 39-Brad Bowden, [3]; 5. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [1]; 6. 2H-Wally Henson, [7]; 7. D6-Dakota Gaines, [5]; (DQ) 22-Travis Senter Jr, [2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21S-Carson Short, [1]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [6]; 3. 31-Justin Webb, [2]; 4. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [8]; 5. 27-Curt Terrell, [3]; 6. 17-Mike Pack, [5]; 7. 12T-Joe Young, [7]; 8. 23P-Hunter Poe, [4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23B-Brian Bell, [4]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley, [5]; 3. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [1]; 4. 26-Marshall Skinner, [8]; 5. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [7]; 6. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [3]; 7. 32X-Robert Richardson, [6]; 8. 7D-Dylan Dejournett, [2]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [4]; 2. 17-Mike Pack, [3]; 3. 12T-Joe Young, [5]; 4. 27-Curt Terrell, [1]; 5. 22-Travis Senter Jr, [10]; 6. D6-Dakota Gaines, [7]; 7. 7D-Dylan Dejournett, [9]; 8. 32X-Robert Richardson, [6]; 9. 23P-Hunter Poe, [8]; 10. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [2]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [8]; 2. 40-Howard Moore, [3]; 3. 26-Marshall Skinner, [9]; 4. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [15]; 5. 39-Brad Bowden, [13]; 6. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [7]; 7. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [12]; 8. 12T-Joe Young, [17]; 9. 21S-Carson Short, [1]; 10. 22-Travis Senter Jr, [19]; 11. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [11]; 12. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [6]; 13. 23B-Brian Bell, [4]; 14. 2H-Wally Henson, [14]; 15. 1X-Tim Crawley, [5]; 16. 31-Justin Webb, [10]; 17. 88R-Cody Gardner, [2]; 18. 17-Mike Pack, [16]; 19. D6-Dakota Gaines, [20]; 20. 27-Curt Terrell, [18]