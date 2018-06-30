Kyle Jones Captures POWRi West Honors at RPM Speedway

From Lonnie Wheatley

CRANDALL, Texas (June 29, 2018) – Kyle Jones added his name to the list of 2018 Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA winners by racing to victory lane in Friday night’s 25-lap feature atop the ¼-mile RPM Speedway.

The Kennedale, TX, shoe became the ninth different series winner of the year in 12 events by taking the checkered flag after starting third.

Pole starter Weston Gorham jumped into the early lead ahead of Wesley Smith and Hank Davis with the trio trading sliders until a red flag flew at the midway point for an A.J. Burns tumble.

Davis dropped a cylinder on the restart with Smith spinning soon after. Jones took quick advantage, taking command when Gorham made an exit to the pit area and then outlasted Ryan Hall and Kory Schudy over the closing rounds to secure the win.

Jones crossed the stripe ahead of Midlothian, TX, racer Ryan Hall with current series points leader Kory Schudy of Springfield, MO, breaking up an all Lone Star State sweep of the top five finishers.

While Schudy posted his sixth consecutive series podium finish from the 11th starting position, Longview’s Tyson Hall and Burleson’s Jeb Sessums rounded out the top five.

Defending series champion Grady Chandler rallied through the field from the 19th starting position to finish sixth with high-point driver of the night Hank Davis, Michelle Melton, Craig Oakes and Hunter Fischer completing the top ten.

Weston Gorham, Hall and Davis topped heat race action for Friday night’s 24-car field.

In addition to Lucas Oil and Executive Concrete NWA, additional POWRi West Midget League supporting sponsors include Two-Eight Drilling, American Discount Auto Care, R&M Race Trailer, A1 Machine, Rod End Supply, Pyrotech, Esslinger Engineering and MyChron Tom/AIM.

The POWRi West Midget League continues its first North Texas weekend of the season by taking to Kennedale Speedway Park on Saturday night with racing action going green at 7:00 p.m.

Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA Results

RPM Speedway (Crandall, TX) – June 29, 2018

Smith Ti Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 71WG-Weston Gorham, [2]; 2. 1H-Jeb Sessums, [1]; 3. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [3]; 4. 2-Ryan Hall, [5]; 5. 80-Josh Hawkins, [6]; 6. 9U-Doug McCune, [8]; 7. 24-Hunter Fischer, [7]; 8. 51-Kade Taylor, [4].

Keizer Wheels Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 5X-Tyson Hall, [1]; 2. 7U-Kyle Jones, [8]; 3. 10W-Geo White, [3]; 4. 21-Michelle Melton, [5]; 5. 27B-A.J. Burns, [6]; 6. 23-Hannah Adair, [7]; 7. 17E-Blake Edwards, [4]; 8. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [2].

Saldana Products Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 42-Hank Davis, [6]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith, [7]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy, [1]; 4. 11J-Justin Melton, [3]; 5. 77-Payton Pierce, [5]; 6. 4B-Grady Chandler, [4]; 7. 52-Craig Oakes, [8]; 8. 69-Colby Stubblefield, [2].

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 7U-Kyle Jones, [3]; 2. 2-Ryan Hall, [9]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy, [11]; 4. 5X-Tyson Hall, [5]; 5. 1H-Jeb Sessums, [6]; 6. 4B-Grady Chandler, [19]; 7. 42-Hank Davis, [4]; 8. 21-Michelle Melton, [10]; 9. 52-Craig Oakes, [18]; 10. 24-Hunter Fischer, [20]; 11. 11J-Justin Melton, [12]; 12. 23-Hannah Adair, [17]; 13. 71WG-Weston Gorham, [1]; 14. 44-Wesley Smith, [2]; 15. 51-Kade Taylor, [22]; 16. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [7]; 17. 9U-Doug McCune, [15]; 18. 80-Josh Hawkins, [13]; 19. 27B-A.J. Burns, [14]; 20. 10W-Geo White, [8]; 21. 77-Payton Pierce, [16]; 22. 17E-Blake Edwards, [21]; 23. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [23]; 24. 69-Colby Stubblefield, [24].

BOSS Performance High Point Driver: Hank Davis.