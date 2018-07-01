Hirst and Sanders Win at Placerville

Placerville Speedway
Placerville, CA
Saturday June 30, 2018
King of the West Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 83 – Kyle Hirst
2. 0 – Bud Kaeding
3. 21X – Shane Golobic
4. 7 – Justin Sanders
5. 1M – Michael Kofoid
6. 3C – Tanner Thorson
7. 68 – Chase Johnson
8. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto
9. 75 – Sean Becker
10. 14 – Marcus Dumesny
11. 29 – Willie Croft
12. 5H – Tim Kaeding
13. 16A – Colby Copeland
14. 98 – Sean Watts
15. 92 – Andy Forsberg
16. 57 – Dustin Golobic
17. 83SA – Matt Dumesny
18. 28 – Nathan Rolfe
19. 2R – Richard Brace Jr.
20. 12J – John Clark
21. 18 – Jenna Frazier
22. 85 – CJ Humphries
23. 12 – Bobby McMahan
Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Feature:
1. 56 – Justin Sanders
2. 83 – Kyle Hirst
3. X1 – Andy Forsberg
4. 75 – Sean Becker
5. 17 – Bud Kaeding
6. 88N – D.J. Netto
7. 3C – Tanner Thorson
8. 47 – Mason Moore
9. 94 – Steven Tiner
10. 21X – Cole Macedo
11. 5V – Chase Johnson
12. 42X – Tim Kaeding
13. 4SA – Greg Decairies
14. 97 – Shane Hopkins
15. 31C – Justyn Cox
16. 2K – Kyle Offill
17. 29 – Willie Croft
18. 4S – Michael Kofoid
19. 98 – Chris Masters
20. 57 – Shane Golobic
21. 7C – Tony Gualda
22. 38B – Blake Carrick
23. 22 – Ryan Bernal
24. 5C – Colby Copeland