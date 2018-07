Pierson Wins Summer Nationals Feature at Linda’s Speedway

From USAC

JONESVILLE, Pa. (July 7, 2018) – Adam Pierson of Bradford, Vt. led the final five laps of Saturday night’s “Summer Nationals” USAC Eastern Midget race at Linda’s Speedway, capping a two-night event at the Pennsylvania oval. Andrew Layser led the first 25 laps but slipped to third behind Pierson and Alex Bright at the checkered flag. Brett Arndt and Brenden Bright rounded out the “top-five.”

USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 6-7, 2018 – Jonestown, Pennsylvania – Linda’s Speedway – “Summer Nationals”

QUALIFICATIONS: (Held July 6) 1. Alex Bright, 77, Bright-13.376; 2. Adam Pierson, 74m, Mancini-13.425; 3. Tommy Kunsman Jr., 21k, Kunsman-13.524; 4. Ryan Greth, 4, Lesher-13.579; 5. Brett Arndt, 12, Heckman-13.600; 6. Kenny Miller, 23m, Miller-13.714; 7. Ryan Wilson, 29, Wilson-13.724; 8. Shawn Jackson, 7, Jackson-13.780; 9. Reed Salony, 22, Salony-13.830; 10. Andrew Layser, 35, Bright-13.852; 11. Jason Rice, 57, Rice-13.932; 12. Brett Conkling, 0nj, Conkling-14.313; 13. John Anderika, 96, Anderika-14.915; 14. Brenden Bright, 92, Bright-NT.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps – Held July 6) 1. Kunsman, 2. A.Bright, 3. Salony, 4. Arndt, 5. Wilson, 6, Rice, 7. Anderika. NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps – Held July 6) 1. Pierson, 2. Layser, 3. Miller, 4. Jackson, 5. Conkling, 6. Greth. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps – Held July 7) 1. Adam Pierson, 2. Alex Bright, 3. Andrew Layser, 4. Brett Arndt, 5. Brenden Bright, 6. Shawn Jackson, 7. Kenny Miller, 8. Ryan Wilson, 9. Jason Rice, 10. Brett Conkling, 11. John Anderika, 12. Tommy Kunsman Jr., 13. Reed Salony, 14. Ryan Greth, NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Layser, Laps 26-30 Pierson.

NEW USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Layser-667, 2-Jackson-643, 3-A.Bright-632, 4-Greth-578, 5-Miller-575, 6-Pierson-428, 7-Conkling-415, 8-Kunsmzn-352, 9-Arndt-338, 10-Rice-325.

NEXT USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 20 – Pottsville, PA – Big Diamond Speedway