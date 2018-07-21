Feature Races Rained Out on Jibs Action Sports Autograph Night

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 20, 2018) – One of the most anticipated nights of the year saw a full pit area and busy grandstands on Jibs Action Sports Christmas in July and Autograph night at Ohsweken Speedway on Friday, July 20. Fans brought dozens of new, unwrapped toys in support of the track’s Christmas in July toy drive to help bring Christmas to local underprivileged children in December.

Unfortunately, mother nature intervened on the night and prevented any Feature races from taking the green flag as heavy rain fell during the final B-Main race of the night. A total 132 drivers were signed in across four divisions, headlined by the invading Patriot Sprint Tour versus the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, which saw 37 360 Sprint Cars registered for the $3,333-to-win event.

Patriot Sprint Tour vs. Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Prior to the rain, Jake Brown of Brantford, Ont., Mack DeMan of Mississauga, Ont., Scott Kreutter of Alden, NY and Cory Turner of Caistor Centre, Ont. won qualifying heats to start the night while Jordan Thomas of Harding, PA recovered from a heat race rollover to win the first B-Main while and Ryan Turner of Caistor Centre, Ont. won the second B-Main. During the heats, several drivers had major issues. Jim Porter and Scott Burke both got upside down in heat one before Dylan Westbrook saw the engine expire on his No.47x in heat two. In the third heat Thomas got over the banking and drove hard into the turn three bales before rolling on his side. The fourth heat ran caution-free.

Provisional starting spots were awarded to Steve Glover and Dylan Westbrook as the top non-qualified Patriot Sprint Tour and Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car drivers based on points. With all preliminary races and qualifying completed, the field was set for the 25-lap Feature. Matt Billings of Brockville, Ont. and Alex Hill of Six Nations, Ont. pulled front row starting spots after qualifying into the redraw for the top-11 drivers in passing points who also finished in the top-five in their heat. As a result, the Feature has been rescheduled and added to the Burger Barn Night Before the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on Friday, September 14.

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars

In the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car division, Ryan Hunsinger, Caleb Wood and DJ Christie won qualifying heats earlier in the night while the B-Main was rained out with three laps complete. The B-Main and Feature will be completed on a date still to be determined.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Blake Bomberry Jr., Billy Bleich and Christopher Hale won the qualifying heats. When the rescheduled Feature is run on a still to be determined date, Jay Liverance and Mike Klazinga will lead the field to the green flag.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

For the HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, Gillian Hils and Nick Masi entered Friday’s race tied at the top of the point standings and it will stay that way for another week. Before the rain, Jason Dixon, Jonathan Ayrton, Jon Janssens and Matt Nuell won the four qualifying heats while B-Main victories went to Patrick Abrahamsson and Sean Iftody. When the Feature is rescheduled, Jason Dixon and Paul Longboat will lead the 28-car field to the green flag.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken Speedway returns to action on Friday, July 27 for Pinty’s Delicious Food Hot Rod Night. Fans will receive discount admission when they arrive with their classic car or motorcycle. All four Ohsweken weekly divisions will be in action, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Race time is 7:30pm and adult admission is just $14 and children 12 and under are $3 or less. For additional event information, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.

Ohsweken Speedway Race Report

July 20, 2018

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Jibs Action Sports Christmas in July and Autograph Night

Total Entries – 133

Patriot Sprint Tour vs. Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (37 Entries)

A-Feature Line-Up (Rescheduled To September 14)

1. 36 Matt Billings

2. 77x Alex Hill

3. 49 Scott Kreutter

4. 45 Chuck Hebing

5. 55s Mark Smith

6. 10pc Paulie Colagiavanni

7. 38 Tyler Hendricks

8. 1-10 Jake Brown

9. 97 Cory Turner

10. 17x Mack DeMan

11. 10 Mitch Brown

12. 82 Jared Zimbardi

13. 0 Mikey Kruchka

14. 55 Mike Thorne

15. 14h Jim Huppunen

16. 47 Kyle Drum

17. 18 Josh Shantz

18. 9 Steve Lyons

19. 80 Chris Steele

20. 6 Curtis Gartly

21. 91n Dain Naida

22. 79 Jordan Thomas

23. 91 Ryan Turner

24. 30 Scott Goodrich

25. 121 Steve Glover

26. 47x Dylan Westbrook

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – Top 5 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 1-10 Jake Brown – Brantford, ON (1); 2. 77x Alex Hill – Six Nations, ON (6); 3. 36 Matt Billings – Brockville, ON (8); 4. 9 Steve Lyons – Carlisle, ON (2); 5. 80 Chris Steele – St. Catharine’s, ON (5); 6. 67 Pete Richardson – Vernon, NY, USA (9); 7. 91 Ryan Turner – Caistor Centre, ON (7); 8. DNF 9b Scott Burke – Charing Cross, ON (4); 9. DNF 71s Josh Sliter – Port Colborne, ON (3); 10. DNF F22 Jim Porter – Grand Island, NY, USA (10)

Creative Edge Signs & Graphics Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – Top 5 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 17x Mack DeMan – Mississauga, ON (1); 2. 10 Mitch Brown – Brantford, ON (4); 3. 0 Mikey Kruchka – Hamilton, ON (3); 4. 38 Tyler Hendricks – Pain Court, ON (9); 5. 55 Mike Thorne – Caledonia, ON (7); 6. 91n Dain Naida – Adrian, MI, USA (6); 7. 11 Jamie Turner – Caistor Centre, ON (2); 8. 15 Dan Nanticoke – Ohsweken, ON (5); 9. DNF 47x Dylan Westbrook – Scotland, ON (8)

O’Neil’s Farm Equipment Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – Top 5 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 49 Scott Kreutter – Alden, NY (2); 2. 55s Mark Smith – Sunbury, PA, UA (7); 3. 82 Jared Zimbardi – Bradford, PA, USA (5); 4. 14h Jim Huppunen – Fenwick, ON (4); 5. 18 Josh Shantz – St. Agatha, ON (6); 6. 0c Cole MacDonald – Waterdown, ON (3); 7. DNF 79 Jordan Thomas – Harding, PA, USA (8); 8. DNF 51 Bryan Howland – Union Springs, NY (1); 9. DNF 22 Shawn Sliter – Port Colborne, ON (9)

Klotz Automotive Heat Race No.4 (8 laps – Top-5 Transfer – 1:53.405)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 97 Cory Turner – Caistor Centre, ON (1); 2. 10pc Paulie Colagiavanni – Cicero, NY, USA (7); 3. 45 Chuck Hebing – Ontario, NY, USA (8); 4. 47 Kyle Drum – Wayland, NY, USA (5); 5. 6 Curtis Gartly – Thamesford, ON (2); 6. 81 Derek Jonathan – Lewiston, NY, USA (4); 7. 121 Steve Glover – Ontario, NY, USA (6); 8. 30 Scott Goodrich – Middletown, NY, USA (9); 9. DNS 87 Jason Barney – Brewerton, NY, USA (3)

B-Feature 1 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 79 Jordan Thomas (2); 2. 30 Scott Goodrich (5); 3. 121 Steve Glover (4); 4. 0c Cole MacDonald (3); 5. DNF 47x Dylan Westbrook (7); 6. DNF 67 Pete Richardson (1); 7. DNS 9b Scott Burke (6); 8. DNS 22F Jim Porter (8); 9. DNS 87 Jason Barney (9)

B-Feature 2 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – 1:56.911)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 91 Ryan Turner (3); 2. 91n Dain Naida (1); 3. 22 Shawn Sliter (6); 4. 11 Jamie Turner (4); 5. 81 Derek Jonathan (2); 6. 15 Dan Nanticoke (5); 7. 71s Josh Sliter (8); 8. DNS 51 Bryan Howland (7)

Ackland Insurance “Top Gun” Award: Mark Smith

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars (28 entries)

A-Feature (Line-Up Not Finalized – Reschedule Date TBD)

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – 2:06.737)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 43h Ryan Hunsinger – Stouffville, ON (3); 2. 29 Liam Martin – Binbrook, ON (4); 3. 87x Shone Evans – Scotland, ON (5); 4. 12 Brad Herron – Waterford, ON (7); 5. 88h Josh Hansen – Beamsville, ON (8); 6. 70 Baily Heard – Niagara Falls, ON (9); 7. 3b Blaine Barrow – Welland, ON (1); 8. 49L Lucas Smith – Brantford, ON (10); 9. 8mk Matt Hill – Ohsweken, ON (6); 10. 2 Paul Townsend – Guelph, ON (2)

Klotz Automotive Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – 2:04.252)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 7 Caleb Wood – London, ON (2); 2. 1 Holly Porter – Delhi, ON (6); 3. 4 Hannah Ferrell – Vanessa, ON (1); 4. 56 Dereck Lemyre – Hamilton, ON (4); 5. 52 Jesse Costa – St. Thomas, ON (8); 6. 49h Jerry Hill – Hagersville, ON (9); 7. 19 Brandon Murrell – Gores Landing, ON (3); 8. 51 Trevor Young – Ancaster, ON (7); 9. 9 Paul Ballantyne – Brantford, ON (5)

Creative Edge Signs & Graphics Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 5 DJ Christie – Beachville, ON (4); 2. 68 Aaron Turkey – Ohsweken, ON (6); 3. 74 Rob Neely – Rockwood, ON (3); 4. 9c Brian Nanticoke – Ohsweken, ON (9); 5. 5d Jacob Dykstra – Port Colborne, ON (7); 6. 1eh Paul Klager – Beamsville, ON (1); 7. 08 Steven Beckett – Fonthill, ON (5); 8. 22jr Al Gilletta Jr. – St. Catharines, ON (2); 9. DNF 69 Josh Hill – Six Nations, ON (8)

B-Feature

Rained Out with Three Laps Complete

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (30 entries)

A-Feature Line-Up (Reschedule Date TBD)

1. 40 Jay Liverance

2. 93k Mike Klazinga

3. 46 Kevin Pauls

4. 11 Brian Teeple

5. 1 Chris Dickie

6. 24 Blake Bomberry Jr.

7. 777x Chase Hess

8. 37h Rob Hoskins

9. 23 Trevor DeBoer

10. 8 Ryan Dinning

11. 84rk Ryan Beagle

12. 108 Billy Bleich Jr.

13. 53 Logan Shwedyk

14. 49 Dave Bailey

15. 25 Ken Sargent

16. 79 Christopher Hale

17. 21x Mark Bazuin

18. 38 Frank Turkey Jr.

19. 63 Brandon Crumbie

20. 3c Devon Bacher

21. 1J Jason Fontaine

22. 13 Kacey Huffman

23. 4 Aaron Rewutzsky

24. 26 Mike Ferguson

25. 28 Jim Lampman

26. 2 Lee Winger

27. 7 Jason Lungaro

28. 108x Billy Bleich Jr.

29. 13x Craig White

30. 74 Steve Vanderzdan

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – 2:42.123)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 24 Blake Bomberry Jr. (8); 2. 93k Mike Klazinga (4); 3. 40 Jay Liverance (3); 4. 1 Chris Dickie (7); 5. 11 Brian Teeple (6); 6. 777x Chase Hess (10); 7. 46 Kevin Pauls (5); 8. 26 Mike Ferguson (9); 9. 4 Aaron Rewutzsky (2); 10. 13 Kacey Huffman (1)

Caledonia Auto Supply Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – 2:41.624)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 108 Billy Bleich Jr. (6); 2. 49 Dave Bailey (9); 3. 23 Trevor DeBoer (2); 4. 37h Rob Hoskins (1); 5. 8 Ryan Dinning (4); 6. 84rk Ryan Beagle (5); 7. 53 Logan Shwedyk (7); 8. 28 Jim Lampman (3); 9. 7 Jason Lungaro (10); 10. 2 Lee Winger (8)

Miska Trailer Factory Heat Race No.3 (8 laps –Top 7 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 79 Christopher Hale (2); 2. 25 Ken Sargent (1); 3. 21x Mark Bazuin (3); 4. 63 Brandon Crumbie (6); 5. 1J Jason Fontaine (9); 6. 38 Frank Turkey Jr. (5); 7. 3c Devon Bacher (8); 8. 108x Zach Bleich (4); 9. DNS 13x Craig White (7); 10. DNS 74 Steve Vanderzdan (10);

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (38 entries)

A-Feature Line-Up (Reschedule Date TBD)

1. 6 Jason Dixon (1);

2. 188 Paul Longboat (2);

3. 16J Jeremy May (3);

4. 96 Brian Crosgrove (4);

5. 69 Rob Twitchett (5);

6. 21 Jonathan Ayrton (6);

7. 54 Christopher French (7);

8. 1 Jason Tolton (8);

9. 63 Dave Crumbie (9);

10. 6x Mike Sarantakos (10);

11. 16 Fabio Olivieri (11);

12. 66 Jon Janssens (12);

13. 01 Tristan Da Silva (13);

14. 32 Gillian Hils (14);

15. 222 Nick Masi (15);

16. 2 Matt Nuell (16);

17. 9 Tim DeBoer (17);

18. 8 Barry Westman (18);

19. 10m Jay Moulton (19);

20. 3 Mark Bazuin (20);

21. 11p Patrick Abrahamsson (21);

22. 15 Sean Iftody (22);

23. 60 Martin Schroeder (23);

24. 23 Dusty DeBoer (24);

25. 19 Kyle Wert (25);

26. 43c Clinton Nicholls (26);

27. 4 Wayde Thorne (27);

28. 88 Aidan Nigh (28);

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race No.1 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 6 Jason Dixon (4); 2. 16J Jeremy May (8); 3. 96 Brian Crosgrove (9); 4. 69 Rob Twitchett (10); 5. 188 Paul Longboat (5); 6. 177 Tim Jamieson (2); 7. 05 Dave Goodacre (6); 8. 11e Jeff Elsliger (3); 9. 13m Daniel McKay (1); 10. 4 Wayde Thorne (7)

Caledonia Auto Supply Heat Race No.2 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 2:15.607)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 21 Jonathan Ayrton (2); 2. 6x Mike Sarantakos (8); 3. 63c Dave Crumbie (7); 4. 1 Jason Tolton (4); 5. 54 Christopher French (3); 6. 88 Aidan Nigh (6); 7. 93 Andy Ryckman (10); 8. 26 Tim Nuell (5); 9. 60 Martin Schroeder (9); 10. 17 Mike Taylor (1)

Miska Trailer Factory Heat Race No.3 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 2:16.922)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 66 Jon Janssens (2); 2. 16 Fabio Olivieri (1); 3. 01 Tristan Da Silva (5); 4. 32 Gillian Hils (6); 5. 222 Nick Masi (8); 6. 15 Sean Iftody (4); 7. 19 Kyle Wert (7); 8. 23 Dusty DeBoer (9); 9. 11p Patrick Abrahamsson (3)

O’Neil’s Farm Equipment Heat Race No.4 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 2:13.432)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 2 Matt Nuell (1); 2. 9 Tim DeBoer (2); 3. 3 Mark Bazuin (7); 4. 10m Jay Moulton (6); 5. 8 Barry Westman (5); 6. 10 Zach Buchwald (3); 7. 64 Nick Erskine (4); 8. 37 James Martin (9); 9. 43c Clinton Nicholls (8)

B-Feature 1 (8 laps – Top 4 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 11p Patrick Abrahamsson; 2. 60 Martin Schroeder; 3. 19 Kyle Wert; 4. 4 Wayde Thorne; 5. 13m Daniel McKay; 6. 11e Jeff Elsliger; 7. 11 Mike Giberson; 8. 37 James Martin; 9. 64 Nick Erskine; 10. 26 Tim Nuell

B-Feature 2 (8 laps – Top 4 Transfer – 2:12.809)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 15 Sean Iftody; 2. 23 Dusty DeBoer; 3. 43c Clinton Nicholls; 4. 88 Aidan Nigh; 5. 17 Mike Taylor; 6. 05 Dave Goodacre; 7. 93 Andy Ryckman; 8. DNF10 Zach Buchwald