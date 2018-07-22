Colby Copeland Wins the Howard Kaeding Classic

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Ocean Speedway
Watsonville, CA
Saturday July 21, 2018
A-Main (30 Laps):
1. 16A-Colby Copeland, [2]
2. 0-Bud Kaeding, [11]
3. 68-Chase Johnson, [3]
4. 83-Kyle Hirst, [5]
5. 88N-D.J. Netto, [17]
6. 14-Marcus Dumesny, [12]
7. 21X-Shane Golobic, [4]
8. 2-Brad Furr, [7]
9. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, [18]
10. 57-Dustin Golobic, [15]
11. 28-Nathan Rolfe, [10]
12. 25-Bobby McMahan, [21]
13. 98-Sean Watts, [1]
14. 8-Jeremy Chisum, [20]
15. 2K-Kyle Offill, [19]
16. 3C-Tanner Thorson, [14]
17. 69-Brent Kaeding, [22]
18. 4S-Michael Kofoid, [6]
19. 56-Justin Sanders, [16]
20. 83SA-Matthew Dumesny, [8]
21. 42X-Tim Kaeding, [13]
22. 72W-Kurt Nelson, [9]