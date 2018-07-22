Colby Copeland Wins the Howard Kaeding Classic

_Front Page News, King of the West Sprint Car Series, Ocean Speedway
NARC King of the West

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Ocean Speedway
Watsonville, CA
Saturday July 21, 2018

A-Main (30 Laps):
1. 16A-Colby Copeland, [2]
2. 0-Bud Kaeding, [11]
3. 68-Chase Johnson, [3]
4. 83-Kyle Hirst, [5]
5. 88N-D.J. Netto, [17]
6. 14-Marcus Dumesny, [12]
7. 21X-Shane Golobic, [4]
8. 2-Brad Furr, [7]
9. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, [18]
10. 57-Dustin Golobic, [15]
11. 28-Nathan Rolfe, [10]
12. 25-Bobby McMahan, [21]
13. 98-Sean Watts, [1]
14. 8-Jeremy Chisum, [20]
15. 2K-Kyle Offill, [19]
16. 3C-Tanner Thorson, [14]
17. 69-Brent Kaeding, [22]
18. 4S-Michael Kofoid, [6]
19. 56-Justin Sanders, [16]
20. 83SA-Matthew Dumesny, [8]
21. 42X-Tim Kaeding, [13]
22. 72W-Kurt Nelson, [9]

