Colby Copeland Wins the Howard Kaeding Classic

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Ocean Speedway

Watsonville, CA

Saturday July 21, 2018

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 16A-Colby Copeland, [2]

2. 0-Bud Kaeding, [11]

3. 68-Chase Johnson, [3]

4. 83-Kyle Hirst, [5]

5. 88N-D.J. Netto, [17]

6. 14-Marcus Dumesny, [12]

7. 21X-Shane Golobic, [4]

8. 2-Brad Furr, [7]

9. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, [18]

10. 57-Dustin Golobic, [15]

11. 28-Nathan Rolfe, [10]

12. 25-Bobby McMahan, [21]

13. 98-Sean Watts, [1]

14. 8-Jeremy Chisum, [20]

15. 2K-Kyle Offill, [19]

16. 3C-Tanner Thorson, [14]

17. 69-Brent Kaeding, [22]

18. 4S-Michael Kofoid, [6]

19. 56-Justin Sanders, [16]

20. 83SA-Matthew Dumesny, [8]

21. 42X-Tim Kaeding, [13]

22. 72W-Kurt Nelson, [9]