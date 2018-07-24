King of the West-NARC 410 Sprint Cars headline Summer Nationals at Placerville Speedway this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – July 24, 2018…For the final time in 2018 the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway is geared up to host the traveling King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series during this Saturday’s “Summer Nationals.”

The tight confines of Placerville Speedway always create non-stop action when the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Winged 410 Sprint Cars are on hand and Saturday will be another can’t miss opportunity to witness that. The event marks round 13 in the battle for the coveted KWS-NARC title that awards $10,000 to the victor at seasons end. The evening of high-octane racing also doubles as Enclave Night Presented by Thompson’s Buick/ GMC Dealership.

“We are definitely excited to have the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Racing Series at Placerville Speedway on Saturday,” said RMI President and track promoter Scott Russell. “Winged 410 Sprint Cars at this place is like watching jet fighters in a gymnasium and we’ve had some outstanding races here over the years. We hope all the fans are looking forward to this weekend’s show because I know that we are. It’ll be a great way to finish off the month of July.”

When the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Sprint Car Series competed at Placerville Speedway in June it was three-time champion Kyle Hirst picking up the win aboard the Roth Motorsports No. 83 machine. The Paradise resident brings the point lead into Saturday on the strength of five main event wins and seven fast time efforts in 12 races. If Hirst can bring home the title he would break the tie that is currently seen with Jonathan Allard and move himself into second all-time when it comes to championships with the series.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic has also had a solid season in the Tarlton & Son Inc. No. 21x and heads into Saturday ranking second in the standings. The two-time Trophy Cup champion has claimed three victories this season, including the $11,000-to-win Peter Murphy Classic in Tulare. Golobic picked up his first ever Placerville Speedway KWS-NARC 410 triumph in 2016, the same season current third place driver in the standings Bud Kaeding earned the first two of his career.

Kaeding brought home a runner up finish last month at the quarter-mile and hopes to improve one spot on Saturday at the helm of the Williams Motorsports ZERO mount. Penngrove’s Chase Johnson and last weekend’s Howard Kaeding Classic winner Colby Copeland round out the top-five in points going into the “Summer Nationals.” The big triumph this past Saturday for Copeland marked his first career King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series victory.

Completing the top-10 in the standings with 12 events complete are Fremont’s Dustin Golobic, Atwater’s Nathan Rolfe, Roseville’s Willie Croft, Sacramento’s Jenna Frazier and Hanford’s DJ Netto. More drivers expected for Saturday include Gilroy’s Jarrett Soares, Elk Grove’s Bobby McMahan, Penngrove’s Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Atwater’s Sean Watts, Placerville’s Andy Gregg, Grass Valley’s Jason Statler, Auburn’s Richard Brace Jr. and others.

Along with KWS-NARC the Placerville bullring will also welcome the BCRA Midget Lites and Vintage Hard Tops during the night. So far this year there have been four different winners in the four previous BCRA Midget Lite appearances. Hunter Kinney, Bradly Dillard, Dakota Albright and Adien Lange have all tasted victory lane.

