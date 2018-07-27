CJ Leary Lands Sprint Week win at Bloomington

Bloomington, Indiana………C.J. Leary displayed complete domination Friday night at Bloomington Speedway in the penultimate round of NOS Energy Drink “Indiana Sprint Week,” leading all 30 laps in his traditional No. 30 sprinter to win his very first USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature event of the year in his Leary Racing/Leary Construction – Highsmith Guns – Gray Auto/DRC/1-Way Chevy.

ISW has been akin to a personal ATM for the Greenfield, Indiana driver who scored a pair of victories during the 2017 series. Admittedly, Bloomington hasn’t been as welcoming to Leary as your local neighborhood Walmart greeter. The quarter-mile of red clay has been a challenge throughout his career and, coming into the night, did not foretell that a winning performance was one of the tarot cards he would pull.

“Rolling into Bloomington tonight, I didn’t really expect to win,” Leary admitted. “It’s been one of the tougher tracks throughout my career. I grew up racing here and have a lot of experience here, but it just isn’t one my better racetracks. The racetrack was hammer down, had a big cushion and we just ripped it for 30 laps and didn’t make any mistakes. I’ve only won one other feature here and the track was very similar. This is right up my alley, big cushion and just get up there and rip it. Just let it all hang on the line.”

By the fifth lap, Leary appeared as if he was one of the competitors on the 200cc level of Mario Kart, breaking away to a straightaway lead and was already working his way through lapped traffic by the eighth lap.

On lap 10, the first stoppage of the main event occurred as Robert Ballou and Tyler Courtney engaged for the ninth position. The two made contact off turn four with Courtney ramping over the left front wheel of Ballou. Courtney became airborne before landing on all fours and continuing. Ballou slid sideways in the path of Justin Grant, who just barely clipped Ballou’s right rear tire and dumped it over. A small fire broke out following Grant’s exodus, but was extinguished shortly thereafter by the safety crew.

The lap 11 restart saw Leary resume right where his memory card had saved prior to the stoppage, instantly blitzkrieging back out to a straightaway lead over Kevin Thomas, Jr. by the midway point. The only thing that kept Leary from putting this one on ice were the red flags, the second of which arrived on the 18th lap when Carson Short walked away uninjured after banging the cushion and flipping wildly over the turn two banking.

For better or worse, the stoppages may have come at just the right time for Leary, who avoided toiling in lapped traffic for too long and had an open road and the horizon laid out in front of him.

“I really expected lapped traffic to be tougher than it was tonight,” Leary thought. “The yellows and the reds kept us out of heavy traffic, though. But there at the end, I saw KT on the restart and became a little worried that the bottom might be a little faster. I kept running the top, got my momentum up and going and tried to not make any mistakes.”

Thomas was indeed ready to mount a challenge on the restart with 12 laps remaining, pulling side-by-side with Leary for the lead for a half lap, but the interlude was brief, and Leary maintained the advantage. Leary became the tank engine rather than Thomas down the stretch as he put his car on the rail up top and opened the lead to a straightaway once again.

Leary was unaccompanied for the position for the time being, but like Bob Seger searching for love in the 1970s, someday lapped traffic was going to accomp’ny him. However, Leary had a plan.