Varin Wins Summer Nationals at Outlaw Speedway

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour
Summer Nationals
Outlaw Speedway
Dundee, NY
Saturday July 29, 2018
Heat Race #1:
1. 98 – Joe Trenca
2. 91 – Scott Holcomb
3. 22x – Jonathan Preston
4. 56 – Billy VanInwegen
5. 29k – Dalton Herrick
6. 9x – Kyle Moffit
7. 67 – Pete Richardson
8. 48j – Darryl Ruggles
9. 19j – Mike Jaclson
Heat Race #2:
1. 0 – Danny Varin
2. 14g – Coleman Gulick
3. 82 – Jared Zimbardi
4. 9 – Josh Pieniazek
5. 28F – Jordan Poirier
6. 2 – Steve Hutchinson
7. 5 – Justin Barger
8. 33 – Mike Mahaney
9. 13 – Keith Granholm
Heat Race #3:
1. 10 – Kelly Hebing
2. 53 – Shawn Donath
3. 36 – Matt Billings
4. 121 – Steve Glover
5. 30 – Scott Goodrich
6. 88c – Chad Miller
7. 49 – Scott Kreutter
8. 47 – Kyle Drum
9. 99k – Dan Kuhn
Dash:
1. 79 – Jordan Thomas
2. 10c – Jeff Cook
3. 28fm – Steve Poirier
4. 14b – Brett Wright
5. 19k – Paul Kinney
6. 87 – Jason Barney
7. 2a – Dave Axton
8. 1j – Derrick Juliano
B-Main:
1. 79 – Jordan Thomas
2. 14g – Coleman Gulick
3. 0 – Danny Varin
4. 10c – Jeff Cook
5. 82 – Jared Zimbardi
6. 98 – Joe Trenca
7. 22x – Jonathan Preston
8. 10 – Kelly Hebing
9. 91 – Scott Holcomb
10. 53 – Shawn Donath
Feature:
1. 88c – Chad Miller
2. 87 – Jason Barney
3. 49 – Scott Kreutter
4. 48j – Darryl Ruggles
5. 2a – Dave Axton
6. 33 – Mike Mahaney
7. 2 – Steven Hutchinson Jr.
8. 47 – Kyle Drum
9. 13 – Keith Granholm
10. 9x – Kyle Moffit
11. 5 – Justin Barger
12. 99k – Dan Kuhn
13. 67 – Pete Richardson
14. 19j – Mike Jaclson
. –
1. 0 – Danny Varin
2. 45 – Chuck Hebing
3. 79 – Jordan Thomas
4. 14g – Coleman Gulick
5. 10c – Jeff Cook
6. 22x – Jonathan Preston
7. 90 – Matt Tanner
8. 82 – Jared Zimbardi
9. 98 – Joe Trenca
10. 10 – Kelly Hebing
11. 28fm – Steve Poirier
12. 56 – Billy VanInwegen
13. 28F – Jordan Poirier
14. 53 – Shawn Donath
15. 91 – Scott Holcomb
16. 87 – Jason Barney
17. 36 – Matt Billings
18. 88c – Chad Miller
19. 49 – Scott Kreutter
20. 30 – Scott Goodrich
21. 48j – Darryl Ruggles
22. 121 – Steve Glover
23. 19k – Paul Kinney
24. 29k – Dalton Herrick
25. 9 – Josh Pieniazek
26. 47 – Kyle Drum
27. 14b – Brett Wright
28. 2a – Dave Axton