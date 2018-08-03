Photo Gallery: 2018 360 Knoxville Nationals Thursday Preliminary Event American Sprint Car Series, ASCS National Tour, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Thomas Kennedy (Serena Dalhamer photo) John Carney II (7C) and Skylar Gee (99) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tony Stewart (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brad Comegys (76) and Devon Dobie (23D) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Thomas Kennedy (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sammy Swindell (Serena Dalhamer photo) Devon Dobie (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sammy Swindell, Thomas Kennedy, and Mason Daniel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Thomas Kennedy (Serena Dalhamer photo) No related stories.