Jason Solwold Wins Night One At CGS With Summer Thunder Sprint Series

From Ben Deatherage

COTTAGE GROVE, Or. (August 3, 2018) — The Summer Thunder Sprint Series made their annual trek to Cottage Grove Speedway on Friday, August 3rd, for their first of two nights of action at the historic 1/4-mile clay oval. Twenty-two cars from Oregon, Washington, and Idaho as well as the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. It would mark the twelfth race of the 2018 season for the series.

When the green flag would drop in the feature Jason Solwold would seize control of the top spot. The Burlington, Washington pilot, racing for car owners Mike Anderson and Monica Baca, dominated the field as just when he would approach lapped traffic a caution would come out. The incidents happened at the right times and Solwold went untested the entire time on his way to collecting the victory. It is his fourth win, at four different tracks, with the series in the current campaign, his second win at Cottage Grove, and is a series-leading fifteenth triumph against the STSS tour.

Logan Forler, who now resides in Boise, Idaho, was second over Penngrove, California teenager Michael Kofoid, running for car owners Doug and Kathy Rutz, in third. Fourth place went to Marysville, Washington driver Colton Heath, in the Kelly Welch and Alan Larson owned entry, while Salem’s Kyle Miller would round up the top five, in fifth, in the Kady Adelman owned mount.

Jason Solwold would set fast time of the night earlier in the program. Heat races were won by Kyle Miller, Mill Creek, Washington’s Cam Smith, and Chris Schmelzle of Colville, Washington.

The Summer Thunder Sprint Series will remain at Cottage Grove Speedway on Saturday, August 4th. For tickets and times log on to www.cottagegrovespeedway.com . For more information regarding the Summer Thunder Sprint Series visit www.summerthundersprintseries.com .

Race Results:

Summer Thunder Sprint Series Race #12

Friday, August 3rd, 2018

Cottage Grove Speedway

Cottage Grove, Oregon

Qualifying: 1. 18-Jason Solwold; 2. 2L-Logan Forler; 3. 96-Greg Hamilton; 4. 33-Colton Heath; 5. 8P-Michael Kofoid; 6. 5N-Seth Nunes; 7. 8-Devon Borden; 8. 17-Cam Smith; 9. 57C-Chris Schmelzle; 10. 6A-Kyle Miller; 11. 75-Brian Boswell; 12. 57-Dusty Redmond; 13. 59-Eric Fisher; 14. 22-Garen Linder; 15. 8R-J.J. Hickle; 16. 91-Chase Goetz; 17. 7-Tyler Thompson; 18. 5R-Steve Reeves; 19. 34S-Melissa Solesbee; 20. 54-Chris Ochs; 21. P12-Tyler Dreiver; DNQ 34-T.J. Richman

Heat 1: 1. 6A-Kyle Miller; 2. 33-Colton Heath; 3. 18-Jason Solwold; 4. 8-Devon Borden; 5. 59-Eric Fisher; 6. 91-Chase Goetz; 7. 34S-Melissa Solesbee

Heat 2: 1. 17-Cam Smith; 2. 7-Tyler Thompson; 3. 2L-Logan Forler; 4. 22-Garen Linder; 5. 8P-Michael Kofoid; 6. 54-Chris Ochs; 7. 75-Brian Boswell

Heat 3: 1. 57C-Chris Schmelzle; 2. 96-Greg Hamilton; 3. 5N-Seth Nunes; 4. 57-Dusty Redmond; 5. 5R-Steve Reeves; 6. P12-Tyler Dreiver; 7. 8R-J.J. Hickle

A-Feature: 1. 18-Jason Solwold; 2. 2L-Logan Forler; 3. 8P-Michael Kofoid; 4. 33-Colton Heath; 5. 6A-Kyle Miller; 6. 22-Garen Linder; 7. 7-Tyler Thompson; 8. 8R-J.J. Hickle; 9. 59-Eric Fisher; 10. 17-Cam Smith; 11. 96-Greg Hamilton; 12. 5R-Steve Reeves; 13. 57C-Chris Schmelzle; 14. 91-Chase Goetz; 15. 8-Devon Borden; 16. 57-Dusty Redmond; 17. 54-Chris Ochs; 18. P12-Tyler Dreiver; 19. 5N-Seth Nunes; 20. 34S-Melissa Solesbee; 21. 34-T.J. Richman; DNS 75-Brian Boswell