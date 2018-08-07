Modern Thunder available August 11 at historic Salem Speedway

As the racing community embraces the recent release of Modern Thunder, the book is shipping to on-line purchasers daily. In addition, Modern Thunder is also available at the USAC merchandise outlet that appears at select racing events.

This weekend, Modern Thunder will be available for purchase on Saturday, Aug. 11 at the USAC Silver Crown event at historic Salem Speedway in Salem, Indiana. The book will be located in the USAC merchandise tent located near the main grandstand.

Modern Thunder has earned enthusiastic and appreciative reviews thus far from racing fans. At 384 pages and featuring over 1,300 photographs, Modern Thunder is one of the most significant books in sprint car history. Readers immerse themselves in some of the most intense competition and compelling personalities ever seen in racing.

Modern Thunder is much more than a history book. It is a narrative, telling the story of several generations of racers through powerful words and spectacular photographs. Award-winning writers Dave Argabright and Patrick Sullivan provided the words, while legendary racing photographer John Mahoney reached deep into the archives to provide over 1,300 memorable images, beautifully placed on the 11-by-8.5 inch pages.

Years in the making, Modern Thunder provides:

– Year-by-year coverage of every USAC National Sprint Car season.

– Each season from 1981 to 2017 is detailed with eight full pages of photos, a season summary, race results, and statistics.

– Each of the 1956 to 1980 seasons is recapped with a full page of statistics and race results.

– Detailed series statistics.

– A complete listing of Indiana Sprint Week competition.

Modern Thunder provides a level of coverage of USAC’s modern era beyond anything ever before published.

Modern Thunder is sure to become a Collector’s Item, so don’t delay! Order your copy today!

MODERN THUNDER – The Illustrated History of

USAC National Sprint Car Racing 1981 – 2017

By Dave Argabright, John Mahoney, and Patrick Sullivan

Foreword by Levi Jones

Hardcover, 11 by 8.5 inches, 384 pages

Over 1,300 color and b/w photographs

List price $49.95