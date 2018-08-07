RacinBoys Broadcasting Knoxville Nationals Post-Race Press Conferences and More This Week

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Aug. 6, 2018) – RacinBoys will broadcast numerous events from the Marion County Fairgrounds this week as sprint car racing’s biggest event is underway.

The 58th annual 5-Hour Energy Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores is Wednesday through Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. RacinBoys will have live video from the press conference each night following the A Main.

RacinBoys will also broadcast the annual Queen’s Contest on Tuesday evening, the auction benefitting Jason Johnson’s family on Friday morning and the drivers’ meeting on Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by MyRacePass races on Friday at RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, and Saturday at Superbowl Speedway in Greenville, Texas, during the North vs. South Shootout along with the Northwest Focus Midget Series event on Saturday at Sunset Speedway in Banks, Ore., will have live audio broadcasts via RacinBoys. Those broadcasts are perks of being a premium member on the website.

A RacinBoys premium membership encompasses all content, including live A Main video from Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by SawBlade.com races, special highlight videos and live audio broadcasts of events for the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by MyRacePass, the ASCS Red River Region, the ASCS Warrior Region, the United Rebel Sprint Car Series, the Northwest Focus Midget Series and Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla. The cost is only $6.50 per month or $50 per year.

As a reminder, RacinBoys will not have live audio or video from the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by SawBlade.com event at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on Tuesday.

