Hagar Is King Of The Wings With ASCS Mid-South At Jackson

Bryan Hulbert

– BYRAM, Miss. (August 11, 2018) Reporting to Victory Lane for the second time in 2018 with the ASCS Mid-South Region, Derek Hagar parked his DHR Suspension No. 9jr at Jackson Motor Speedway in the third annual King of the Wings.

Collecting $2,000 in his third career win with the ASCS Mid-South Region, the Arkansas shoe began his run from fourth as Dustin Gates took off with the lead. Keeping pace for the first four rotations, Hagar was there to take over the top spot on Lap 5.

Hunted by Tim Crawley soon after, Hagar kept the three-time Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Champion at bay with early race leader, Dustin Gates, ending his night third.

Rolling up from 12th, Channin Tankersley raced to fourth with Tennessee’s Morgan Turpen crossing fifth. Terry Gray sixth had Koty Adams in tow. Earning the Stealth Recover Hard Charger Award, Brian Bell ripped through the field from 21st to eighth. Ernie Ainsworth grabbed ninth with Shane Morgan tenth.

The ASCS Mid-South Region goes green again on Saturday, September 15 with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South Region

Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, Miss.

Saturday, August 11, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [6]; 2. 10-Terry Gray, [1]; 3. 1X-Tim Crawley, [3]; 4. 21-Koty Adams, [5]; 5. 17G-Channin Tankersley, [7]; 6. 40-Howard Moore, [2]; 7. 23B-Brian Bell, [4]; 8. 72K-Rick Kahler, [8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [2]; 2. 29K-Kyle Amerson, [3]; 3. 31-Justin Webb, [8]; 4. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [4]; 5. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [7]; 6. 10K-Dewayne White, [5]; 7. 29-Rusty Sanford, [6]; 8. B52-Bill Mason, [1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 68-Dustin Gates, [1]; 2. 10M-Morgan Turpen, [6]; 3. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [3]; 4. 27-Curt Terrell, [4]; 5. 01-Shane Morgan, [8]; 6. 2H-Wally Henson, [5]; 7. 09-Timmy Thrash, [7]; 8. 52-Cody Karl, [2]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [4]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley, [9]; 3. 68-Dustin Gates, [2]; 4. 17G-Channin Tankersley, [12]; 5. 10M-Morgan Turpen, [5]; 6. 10-Terry Gray, [8]; 7. 21-Koty Adams, [11]; 8. 23B-Brian Bell, [21]; 9. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [13]; 10. 01-Shane Morgan, [6]; 11. 10K-Dewayne White, [16]; 12. 29K-Kyle Amerson, [3]; 13. 09-Timmy Thrash, [19]; 14. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [14]; 15. 31-Justin Webb, [1]; 16. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [10]; 17. 27-Curt Terrell, [15]; 18. 2H-Wally Henson, [17]; 19. B52-Bill Mason, [24]; 20. 29-Rusty Sanford, [20]; 21. 72K-Rick Kahler, [22]; 22. 40-Howard Moore, [18]; 23. 52-Cody Karl, [23]; 24. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [7]