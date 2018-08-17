Geico and Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes lends support to Forni Classic this Saturday at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – August 15, 2018…The Placerville Speedway is pleased to welcome Geico and Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes as presenting sponsor of this Saturday’s 13th annual Mark Forni Classic.

With the extra support the already $5,000-to-win Winged 360 Sprint Car feature will now pay a minimum of $400 just to start the A-main. The Mark Forni Classic presented by Geico and Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes is the richest one-night event of the season for the Thompson’s Auto Group Winged 360’s at the quarter-mile.

“We certainly want to thank Geico and Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes for coming on board as presenting sponsor of the Mark Forni Classic,” said Placerville Speedway promoter Scott Russell. “It’s a great thing for the teams that we’ll be able to offer $400-to-start the A-main, which is what we do with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Mark was a great man, a great friend and we look forward to honoring him with a big show on Saturday.”

To learn more about Geico and Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes visit https://www.geico.com/ and https://www.econolube.com/

The Mark Forni Classic is also made possible by numerous sponsors and supporters including Doug Veerkamp General Engineering, Hunt & Sons, Pape Machinery, Les Schwab Tires, Armond’s Giant Tire Service, Mike & Jessica Poderick, C&H Auto Parts and Nor-Cal Crushing. The Placerville Speedway would like to thank all these individuals for their support of the event.

Along with the Winged 360 Sprint Cars also in competition Saturday will be the Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

Adult tickets this Saturday will cost $15, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $13, children 6-11 are $6, kids five and under are free! Tickets can also be purchased online by clicking https://www.universe.com/events/2018-placerville-speedway-championship-points-race-15-the-forni-classic-tickets-placerville-70RWQD

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com/