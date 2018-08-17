Rain Claims Several High Profile Races on Friday

(August 17, 2018) — Rain outs have been the theme for a large portion of the short track community this season. This past Friday followed that trend as several high profile touring and weekly sprint car races were cancelled due to rain.

Attica Raceway Park, Bloomington Speedway featuring the Bob Kinser Memorial, Gas City I-69 Speedway,

I-96 Speedway’s Great Lakes Super Sprint program, Lernerville Speedway, and Williams Grove Speedway all were washed out on Friday. The United Racing Club and 305 sprint cars at Bedford Speedway were rained out following preliminary events.

In addition Atomic Speedway cancelled their program for Saturday due to saturated grounds.