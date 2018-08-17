SMOKE ON THE HILL 2 RETURNS TO GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY THURSDAY NIGHT, AUGUST 23

By Robert Miller

Bechtelsville, PA (August 15, 2018) Tony Stewart will lead the field of 410 sprint cars to the Grandview Speedway on Thursday night, August 23 for the 4th ATnnual Thunder Cup sanctioned by the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints joined by the NASCAR 358 Modifieds. This event is part of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series and is presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment. Gates will open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

.

Advance tickets may be ordered by calling 443-513-4456. Please speak clearly and leave your name and the number of tickets you would like. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the Will Call Window on race night after 3:30 PM. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM, one half hour prior to general admission tickets going on sale at 5 PM. Advance tickets orders will be available until 9 AM on race day, Thursday, August 23 then general admission tickets go on sale at 5 PM.

On race night, fans are invited to stop by the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment display in the grandstand area and you may register for a chance to win a $250 gift certificate to be used at Levan Machine & Truck Equipment.

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment located in Fleetwood, PA (just outside of Reading, PA) is part of the Thunder on the Hill family of sponsors. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is a full-service machine shop and custom truck up-fitting center for Central Pennsylvania. Levan also provides a full line of truck bodies, van interiors, and utility and service bodies. They are the local Boss Snowplow distributor including snowplows and salt spreaders; a Knapheide retailer for truck bodies and lift gates, and a Weatherguard distributor for van and truck interior products. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment also provides repair as an ASE Blue Seal recognized service location. For full details on all of Levan Machine & Truck Equipment products and services log onto www.levanmachine.com

On Thursday night, August 23rd the green flag falls for the fourth Annual Thunder Cup, a 35 lap, $5,000 to win All Star Circuit of Champions 410 sprint car special event. The 358 NASCAR Modifieds will be competing in a series of qualifying events leading up to the 30 lap, $3,000 to win feature event. Jeff Strunk is looking for a repeat victory after starting last in the field of twenty-four cars and going on to win the modified feature on July 3.

Three time NASCAR Champion Tony Stewart will join many full-time Arctic Cat All Stars competitors to include Dave Blaney, Jac Haudenschild, Chad Kemenah, Carl Bowser, Ryan Smith, Brock Zearfoss, Cale Conley, Tyler Esh, Paul McMahon and Aaron Reutzel as they challenge the Pennsylvania 410 stars to include Greg Hodnett, Danny Dietrich, Freddie and Brandon Rahmer, Lucas Wolfe and Alan Krimes.

Additional news and updates about this event will be available on all of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series social media channels.

NAPA Auto Parts continues their long run with the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series as the title sponsor joined by Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment, Quaker Steak & Lube, and GALCO Business Communications.

Grandview Speedway

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill