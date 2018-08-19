KTJ Makes it Three in 2018 with Fourth Annual Camfield Memorial Win

From POWRi

MACON, Il. (August 18, 2018) – In a race that kept fans on the edge of their seat, Kevin Thomas, Jr. claimed his third win of 2018 with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, the Fourth Annual Rich Camfield Memorial. Thomas Jr.’s other two wins include his sweep of POWRi’s Inaugural Sunshine State Midget Challenge in Florida.

Starting outside row three, Thomas, Jr. had his work cut out for him when the green flag flew as pole sitter Tanner Carrick set a blistering pace with Tyler Thomas and Zach Daum in tow. Enduring a series of cautions, Carrick maintained a health lead for a majority of the race all the way until heavy lap traffic with a handful of laps to go.

As battles through the field were thick, Thomas, Jr. caught Carrick and narrowly edged him for the lead after picking the better line, taking control with three to go. Winning by a couple car lengths, Thomas, Jr.’s Petry Motorsports Toyota-powered Spike edged Tanner Carrick with fellow Petry Motorsports teammate Jerry Coons, Jr. rounding out the podium. Tyler Thomas took fourth with Petry Motorsports’ Jason McDougal in fifth.

“That was awesome,” commented Kevin Thomas, Jr. “I’ve never actually got to run a feature here at Macon. They did a little bit of track work there and kind of dried it off and it made for a hell of a race. I’ve got to thank Bob Sargent for that, having the balls to come out there and do that and take a chance on the racetrack. It’s fun to be back out here in the Petry car. I think we’ve won three out of four races that we’ve been together. It’s really fun working with everybody and thanks to Scott Petry for letting me run this weekend. The state of Illinois has treated me well today.”

“It’s just tough when you’ve got the lead and you’re a sitting duck out there behind the lap cars,” stated Tanner Carrick. “I’ll take a second place any day and we’ll go on to tomorrow, my favorite track. Hopefully we can get another win there.”

“That was pretty exciting,” said Jerry Coons, Jr. “I tried to take half the field out early in the race in turn four and fell back to around eighth, so I had my work cut out for me. Terry and the guys have this Petry Motorsports car working well and I just kept digging. But, like I said, I made a big mistake down there and it cost us a lot of track position. Who knows, we had a pretty good racecar there and if we would have gotten into traffic, we might have had a shot at it, but we’ll come home with third.”

POWRi National Midget League

Macon Speedway

Macon, IL

Saturday August 18, 2018

Heat Race #1: 1. 35-Kevin Thomas Jr, [1]; 2. 25-Jerry Coons Jr, [4]; 3. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [5]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman, [3]; 5. 21KS-Karter Sarff, [6]; 6. 71-Ryan Robinson, [7]; 7. 9K-Kyle Schuett, [8]; 8. 11Y-Travis Young, [2]

Heat Race #2: 1. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [2]; 2. 97-Maria Cofer, [4]; 3. 39BC-Zeb Wise, [3]; 4. 37-Terry Babb, [7]; 5. 67F-Kyle Ogara, [6]; 6. 72-Sam Johnson, [5]; 7. 3B-Shelby Bosie, [8]; 8. 79-Blake Carrick, [1]

Heat Race #3: 1. 15-Jason McDougal, [1]; 2. 67-Logan Seavey, [3]; 3. 88-Tyler Nelson, [4]; 4. 77W-Joey Wirth, [7]; 5. 51B-Adam Taylor, [5]; 6. 16C-Dave Camfield Jr, [8]; 7. 97A-Austin Odell, [2]; 8. 67K-Holly Shelton, [6]

Heat Race #4: 1. 5D-Zach Daum, [2]; 2. 71K-Tanner Carrick, [5]; 3. 50-Daniel Adler, [3]; 4. 55-Nick Knepper, [8]; 5. 91-Daniel Robinson, [6]; 6. 10C-Dalton Camfield, [7]; 7. 14JR-Holley Hollan, [1]; 8. 86C-Devin Camfield, [4]

B-Main: 1. 91-Daniel Robinson, [3]; 2. 21KS-Karter Sarff, [1]; 3. 71-Ryan Robinson, [6]; 4. 72-Sam Johnson, [8]; 5. 67F-Kyle Ogara, [2]; 6. 9K-Kyle Schuett, [9]; 7. 97A-Austin Odell, [11]; 8. 14JR-Holley Hollan, [12]; 9. 10C-Dalton Camfield, [7]; 10. 16C-Dave Camfield Jr, [4]; 11. 51B-Adam Taylor, [5]; 12. 79-Blake Carrick, [15]; 13. 86C-Devin Camfield, [13]; 14. 3B-Shelby Bosie, [10]; 15. 11Y-Travis Young, [14]; 16. 67K-Holly Shelton, [16]

A-Main: 1. 35-Kevin Thomas Jr, [6]; 2. 71K-Tanner Carrick, [1]; 3. 25-Jerry Coons Jr, [4]; 4. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [2]; 5. 15-Jason McDougal, [7]; 6. 67-Logan Seavey, [9]; 7. 5D-Zach Daum, [3]; 8. 97-Maria Cofer, [5]; 9. 55-Nick Knepper, [8]; 10. 91-Daniel Robinson, [17]; 11. 21KS-Karter Sarff, [18]; 12. 88-Tyler Nelson, [13]; 13. 37-Terry Babb, [11]; 14. 71-Ryan Robinson, [19]; 15. 39BC-Zeb Wise, [14]; 16. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [10]; 17. 3N-Jake Neuman, [16]; 18. 9K-Kyle Schuett, [22]; 19. 77W-Joey Wirth, [12]; 20. 50-Daniel Adler, [15]; 21. 72-Sam Johnson, [20]; 22. 67F-Kyle Ogara, [21]; 23. 51B-Adam Taylor, [24]; 24. 16C-Dave Camfield Jr, [23]