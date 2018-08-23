CRSA Heads To Middletown Saturday

By TobyLagrange

Middletown, NY – The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series returns to the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown Saturday evening for their third visit of the season. The event will be the 12th round of the 2018 season for the CRSA and the next to last round of the Hard Clay Challenge Mini-Series.



Jeff Trombley continues to lead Thomas Radivoy in the overall series points race. In the Hard Clay Challenge Mini-Series, Radivoy holds a three-point lead over Sydney Prince. Christian Rumsey, who has an A-Main win on the hard clay this season sits eight points back in third place while Scott Flammer (-13) and Trombley (-18) round out the top five.

Radivoy opened the 2018 season with a win at the track back in May. Prince followed in for a second-place finish in the season opener. The second event at the track took place on July 7th with Rumsey taking the win over Radivoy, Prince, Flammer and Trombley.

The Orange County Fair Speedway is located at 239 Wisner Ave in Middletown, New York. It is located in Eastern Orange County, near the intersection of Interstate 84 and NY 17 (the future Interstate 86). For more information on the Orange County Fair Speedway log on to their website at www.orangecountyfairspeedway.net.

