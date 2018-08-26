Mike Goodman Prevails in ASCS Showdown at Heartland Motorsports Park

From Bryan Hulbert

TOPEKA, Kan. (August 25, 2018) – Denied in several close finishes over the last couple seasons, Oklahoma’s Mike Goodman was not going to have another one slip away on Saturday night.

Taking on the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, and Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, the wily veteran parked the Oil Field Equipment and Manufacturing No. 11g for a $2,222 prize at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Goodman’s first with both regional tours, the No. 11g took the green from the sixth starting spot. Taking over the lead from Evan Martin on Lap 14, Goodman kept fellow Oklahoma racer Blake Hahn at bay with a 0.762-second margin of victory.

Starting on the pole, Alex Sewell slipped to the final podium step with Johnny Herrera moving up four spots to fourth. Missouri’s Miles Paulus completed the top-five. Evan Martin would slip back to sixth after leading the opening 13 laps. Kyle Bellm, Jonathan Cornell, Jay Russell, and Lance Norick made up the top-ten.

Up next for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will be another regional matchup with the ASCS Mid-South Region at I-30 Speedway on September 15.

The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is in action this Labor Day Weekend with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com in the $10,000 to win Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals on Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2.

Race Results:

ASCS Red River / ASCS Warrior

Heartland Motorsports Park – Topeka, Kan.

Saturday, August 25, 2018

Smith Titanium Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [2]; 2. 37H-Nick Howard, [1]; 3. 4-Evan Martin, [3]; 4. 76-Jay Russell, [5]; 5. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [6]; 6. 90-Lance Norick, [4]

Lightning Wings Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [4]; 2. 11G-Mike Goodman, [2]; 3. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [3]; 4. 5M-Charles McManus, [1]; 5. 44-Jared Sewell, [5]; 6. 20G-Jake Greider, [6]

Battlestar Performance Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus, [2]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell, [1]; 3. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [5]; 4. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [3]; 5. 92J-J.R. Topper, [4]; (DNS) 5L-Layne Himebaugh,

Pizza Express of Okla. A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 11G-Mike Goodman, [6]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, [5]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell, [1]; 4. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [8]; 5. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]; 6. 4-Evan Martin, [4]; 7. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [9]; 8. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [7]; 9. 76-Jay Russell, [10]; 10. 90-Lance Norick, [17]; 11. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [11]; 12. 20G-Jake Greider, [16]; 13. 44-Jared Sewell, [14]; 14. 92J-J.R. Topper, [15]; 15. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [12]; 16. 37H-Nick Howard, [2]; 17. 5M-Charles McManus, [13]; 18. 5L-Layne Himebaugh, [18]