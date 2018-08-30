USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINTS EYE CASA GRANDE’S “HANK ARNOLD MEMORIAL”

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 29, 2018… The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars are back in action this Saturday and Sunday (September 1st & 2nd) at Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Arizona. Promoted by Dave Ellis, the annual “Hank Arnold Memorial” will also feature IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, Pure Stocks, Bombers, and Power 600 Micro Sprints. The spectator gates will open at 5:00pm with racing scheduled to begin at 7:00pm. For more event and ticket information, visit www.centralarizonaspeedway.com or call 520.709.0718.

NOTICE TO RACERS: FRONT AXLE TETHERS ARE MANDATORY. The Schoenfeld 14272735-78 Muffler is MANDATORY for Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest competition at Central Arizona Speedway. Failure to comply will be disqualified from the events. . The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed. The engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.southwestsprintcars.com or www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc

Since 1967, the “Hank Arnold Memorial” has been a part on the Arizona sprint car scene. Widely regarded as one of the most popular drivers, mechanics, and car builders in the state, Arnold lost his life in a terrible crash at Manzanita Speedway on June 16, 1967. One week later, Bob Huebner claimed the first of his two memorial victories. “The Shermanator” Jeremy Sherman leads all drivers with six victories and other winners include Wayne Bennet (4), Billy Shuman (3), Eric Wilkins (3), Larry Clark (2), Bob Cleberg (2), Charles Davis Jr. (2), Dennis Matousek (2), Bob Ream Jr. (2), Stevie Sussex (2), Lealand McSpadden (1), Buddy Taylor (1), Billy Boat (1), Marty Wilcox (1), Jerry Coons Jr. (1), Josh Pelkey (1), and Rick Ziehl (1). Davis won the last running of the Hank Arizona Memorial in 2016 at Canyon Speedway Park. An event win list is at the end of this release.

Located on the Pinal County Fairgrounds, Central Arizona Speedway has hosted eleven USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events. “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. won the March 23, 2013 debut and leads the series with five victories, including the last March and April shows. R.J. Johnson set the 1-lap qualifying track record of 15.058 on October 29, 2016 and the Casa Grande win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to the tenth point race, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) heads to Casa Grande with a stout 97-point lead. Driving his #50 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis has five feature wins, six heat race victories, three Beaver Stripes Passing Master Awards, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 191feature laps led. The five-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has 25 SouthWest wins and will be looking to sweep the “Hank Arnold Memorial.”

“The Bull” Tye Mihocko (Peoria, AZ) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #5 Hunt Realty by Dave Wilson / Mears Mechanical Spike, Mihocko has one feature win, two heat race victories, two Beaver Stripes Passing Master Awards, one hard charger award, nine top-10 finishes, and six feature laps led in the campaign. “The Bull” will have his sights on adding his name to the “Hank Arnold Memorial” winner’s list.

“The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Yuma, AZ) is third in the USAC SouthWest point chase. Racing his #16 Naquin Precision Earth Moving / Ultimate Offroad Maxim, Martin has three heat race victories, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, one hard charger award, ten top-10 finishes, and 5 feature laps led to his credit. The 2004 SCRA Rookie of the Year has five series wins and will be looking to claim the $1,500 paydays.

Michael Curtis (Cottonwood, AZ) sits fourth in the championship point standings. Driving Kevin Turner & Greg Wheeler’s #11C DAR Racing / JT Engineering Maxim, Curtis has one heat race victory, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, one hard charger award, nine top-10 finishes and 4 feature laps led on the season. The young driver will have his sights on earning his first series win at Central Arizona Speedway.

Five-time USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ) is fifth in point chase. Racing both the Reinbold/Underwood #19 Spike and Bobby Martin’s #51 Sherman, Johnson has four feature wins, three heat race victories, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, six top-10 finishes, and 75 feature laps led. Johnson will miss the “Hank Arnold Memorial” to race in California with the USAC/CRA 410 sprints.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Matt Lundy, Dennis Gile, Josh Pelkey, Chris Bonneau, Zack Madrid, Andy Reinbold, Tyler Most, Sterling Cling, Mason Keefer, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, Brent Yarnal, Larry Kesterson, Rick Shuman, and more.

Central Arizona Speedway is located on the Pinal County Fairgrounds at 512 N. 11 Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande. To get to the track, take Exit 194 from Interstate 10, then head east five miles to 11 Mile Corner Road, then head south. Adult Tickets are $15, Senior/Military tickets are $12, and Kids (11 and under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit www.centralarizonaspeedway.com or call 520.709.0718.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, and Beaver Stripes for their support. For more information on the series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson.

HANK ARNOLD MEMORIAL WINNERS: 1967-Bob Huebner, 1968-Bob Cleberg, 1969-Jerry McClung, 1970-Bob Cleberg, 1971-Bob Huebner, 1972-Billy Shuman, 1973-Lealand McSpadden, 1974-Buddy Taylor, 1975-Billy Shuman, 1976-Billy Shuman, 1977-Dennis Matousek, 1978-Dennis Matousek, 1979-Larry Clark, 1980-Wayne Bennett, 1981-Larry Clark, 1982-NO RACE, 1983-Wayne Bennet, 1984-Wayne Bennet, 1985-NO RACE, 1986-NO RACE, 1987-NO RACE, 1988-Billy Boat, 1989-Wayne Bennet, 1990-Marty Wilcox, 1991-Dick Kelm, 1992-Bob Ream Jr., 1993-Curt Brown, 1994-Mike Boat, 1995-NO RACE, 1996-Jerry Coons Jr., 1997-Josh Pelkey, 1998-Bob Ream Jr., 1999-Eric Wilkins, 2000-Eric Wilkins, 2001-Eric Wilkins, 2002-Jeremy Sherman, 2003-Charles Davis Jr., 2004-Jeremy Sherman, 2005-Jeremy Sherman, 2006-Jeremy Sherman, 2007-Jeremy Sherman, 2008-Andy Reinbold, 2009-Rick Ziehl, 2010-Jeremy Sherman, 2011-Stevie Sussex, 2012-NO RACE, 2013-NO RACE, 2014-Stevie Sussex, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-Charles Davis Jr., 2017-NO RACE.

CASA GRANDE SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes non-point shows) 5-Charles Davis Jr., 3-R.J. Johnson, 1-Josh Pelkey, 1-Matt Rossi, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

2018 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes non-point shows) 5-Charles Davis Jr., 4-R.J. Johnson, 1-Jeremy Campbell, 1-Dennis Gile, 1-Tye Mihocko, 1-Brody Roa.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Charles Davis Jr.-709, 2. Tye Mihocko-612, 3. Mike Martin-577, 4. Michael Curtis-510, 5. R.J. Johnson-480, 6. Matt Lundy-476, 7. Dennis Gile-440, 8. Josh Pelkey-436, 9. Chris Bonneau-361, 10. Zack Madrid-288, 11. Andy Reinbold-283, 12. Tyler Most-274, 13. Tyler Adams-200, 14. Sterling Cling-196, 15. Austin Kuehl-174, 16. Jake Swanson-172, 17. Kyle Shipley-162, 18. Mason Keefer-156, 19. Matt Rossi-155, 20. Brent Yarnal-149.