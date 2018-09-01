Dover and Schriever Capture Midwest Power Equipment 360 Nationals Preliminary Night Wins

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 31, 2018) – Jack Dover and Alex Schriever were victorious on Friday evening at Jackson Motorplex during the opening round of the three-day Midwest Power Equipment 360 Nationals presented by DeKalb/Asgrow.

Dover pulled away to win Friday’s preliminary night presented by GRP Motorsports by more than five seconds as he became the first two-time race winner in the 360ci winged sprint car division at the 4/10-mile oval this season.

Eric Lutz used a last-lap pass to secure the runner-up position with Terry McCarl finishing third. Josh Baughman ended fourth and Matt Juhl placed fifth during the race that is co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series.

McCarl led the 34 drivers by setting quick time during qualifying to open the night’s action. Dover, Tommy Barber, Lee Goos Jr. and Jay Russell each claimed a heat race win before Jody Rosenboom won the B Main.

Schriever continued his dominance in the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc division by posting his fourth triumph of the season. Clinton Bruns, who is only 19 points behind Schriever in the championship standings, garnered the runner-up result with Brandon Stevenson third. Brant O’Banion charged from 13th to fourth with Neal Matuska rounding out the top five.

Brandon Halverson and Bruns each won a heat race.

The Midwest Power Equipment 360 Nationals presented by DeKalb/Asgrow continues on Saturday with the second of three straight nights of competition.

The pits open at 2 p.m. with the main gates opening at 4 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. with the racing action during Saturday’s preliminary night presented by Kulhman Lake Service & Welding to follow.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults (reserved tickets are $28 for adults) and $12 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old (reserved for $15). A pit combo ticket is an additional $15. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get into the main grandstands for free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger.

Additionally, there will be a bean bag tournament in the beer garden beginning at noon on Saturday. There is a $20 entry fee per team with 100 percent payback.

JJ Rue Band will be playing in the beer garden from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday there will be a driver/owner forum hosted by Austin Lloyd in the beer garden from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a trivia contest that will award a grand prize of 2019 season tickets to Jackson Motorplex to the winner.

360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover (2); 2. 6-Eric Lutz (7); 3. 24-Terry McCarl (6); 4. 17-Josh Baughman (4); 5. 09-Matt Juhl (5); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (1); 7. 4J-Lee Grosz (3); 8. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (9); 9. 14-Jody Rosenboom (21); 10. 7W-Tasker Phillips (14); 11. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (12); 12. 23W-Scott Winters (10); 13. 11X-Gregg Bakker (11); 14. 25-Dylan Peterson (16); 15. 2-Derrik Lusk (24); 16. 20G-Chris Graf (19); 17. 33-James Broty (13); 18. 7-Carson McCarl (23); 19. 75B-Tommy Barber (18); 20. 76-Jay Russell (20); 21. 13JM-Jordan Martens (8); 22. 5M-Troy Manteufel (17); 23. 75-Brandon Geldner (22); 24. (DNF) 17X-Lee Goos Jr (15).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 14-Jody Rosenboom (2); 2. 75-Brandon Geldner (4); 3. 7-Carson McCarl (1); 4. 2-Derrik Lusk (3); 5. 5T-Mark Toews (5); 6. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (6); 7. 32-Elliot Amdahl (9); 8. 88-Travis Reber (7); 9. 2H-Bill Boles (13); 10. 4X-Eric Schulz (10); 11. 86-Donovan Peterson (11); 12. (DNF) 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (8); (DNS) 33X-Trevor Smith; (DNS) 20-Brant O’Banion.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover (5); 2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (3); 3. 5M-Troy Manteufel (1); 4. 24-Terry McCarl (6); 5. 13JM-Jordan Martens (4); 6. 75-Brandon Geldner (7); 7. 88-Travis Reber (8); 8. 86-Donovan Peterson (9); 9. (DNF) 20-Brant O’Banion (2).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 75B-Tommy Barber (1); 2. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (4); 3. 7W-Tasker Phillips (2); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (6); 5. 35-Skylar Prochaska (5); 6. 14-Jody Rosenboom (3); 7. 5T-Mark Toews (7); 8. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (8); (DNS) 33X-Trevor Smith.

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 17X-Lee Goos Jr (2); 2. 20G-Chris Graf (1); 3. 23W-Scott Winters (4); 4. 33-James Broty (3); 5. 17-Josh Baughman (6); 6. 7-Carson McCarl (5); 7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (7); 8. (DNF) 32-Elliot Amdahl (8).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 76-Jay Russell (1); 2. 11X-Gregg Bakker (4); 3. 6-Eric Lutz (5); 4. 4J-Lee Grosz (6); 5. 25-Dylan Peterson (2); 6. 2-Derrik Lusk (3); 7. 4X-Eric Schulz (8); 8. (DNF) 2H-Bill Boles (7).

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 24-Terry McCarl (4); 2. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 3. 17-Josh Baughman (30); 4. 4J-Lee Grosz (17); 5. 53-Jack Dover (10); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (16); 7. 7-Carson McCarl (14); 8. 6-Eric Lutz (32); 9. 13JM-Jordan Martens (2); 10. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (31); 11. 23W-Scott Winters (18); 12. 11X-Gregg Bakker (33); 13. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (7); 14. 14-Jody Rosenboom (5); 15. 33-James Broty (24); 16. 2-Derrik Lusk (28); 17. 20-Brant O’Banion (34); 18. 7W-Tasker Phillips (6); 19. 17X-Lee Goos Jr (8); 20. 25-Dylan Peterson (21); 21. 5M-Troy Manteufel (20); 22. 75B-Tommy Barber (29); 23. 20G-Chris Graf (1); 24. 76-Jay Russell (27); 25. 75-Brandon Geldner (15); 26. 5T-Mark Toews (25); 27. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (9); 28. 2H-Bill Boles (19); 29. 88-Travis Reber (26); 30. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (11); 31. 32-Elliot Amdahl (23); 32. 4X-Eric Schulz (13); 33. 86-Donovan Peterson (12); 34. 33X-Trevor Smith (22).

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 0-Alex Schriever (6); 2. 7-Clinton Bruns (2); 3. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (1); 4. 20-Brant O’Banion (13); 5. 48-Neal Matuska (9); 6. 38-Miles Grein (3); 7. 7X-Shane Fick (7); 8. 15-James Sires (11); 9. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (5); 10. 7XX-Doug Martens (8); 11. 1DA-Christian Wagler (12); 12. (DNF) 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (4); 13. (DNF) 5-Eric Winlel (10); 14. (DNF) 36-Tyler Wass (14).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (2); 2. 38-Miles Grein (4); 3. 0-Alex Schriever (5); 4. 7XX-Doug Martens (3); 5. 48-Neal Matuska (7); (DNS) 20-Brant O’Banion; (DNS) 36-Tyler Wass.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Clinton Bruns (1); 2. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (3); 3. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (4); 4. 7X-Shane Fick (5); 5. 5-Eric Winlel (2); 6. 15-James Sires (6); 7. 1DA-Christian Wagler (7).