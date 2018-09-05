SATURDAY’S RICH VOGLER CLASSIC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST REVEALED

From USAC

Brownsburg, Indiana………A field of 22 cars is expected for this Saturday’s, September 8, USAC Silver Crown “Rich Vogler Classic” at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis with former race winners and champions across the board.

Past LOR Silver Crown winners Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Bobby Santos, Ryan Newman, Russ Gamester and David Byrne are entered along with past champs K. Swanson, Newman, Chris Windom, Jerry Coons, Jr. and Dave Darland, plus 2012 Rookie of the Year Kyle Hamilton and current top Rookie Kyle Robbins, among many others.

Pits open at noon, with practice set for 3pm, qualifying at 6pm and racing at 7pm. The race will be live via pay-per-view on http://www.Speed51.com/ and tape-delayed for a later airing on MAVTV.

Advance adult general admission tickets are $25. Advance tickets for children 11 and under are $10. On the day of race, at the gate, adult general admission tickets are $25 and general admission tickets for children 11 and under are $10. Pit passes are $35 apiece.

——————————

“RICH VOGLER CLASSIC” ENTRY LIST:

02 TANNER SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Bowman Racing)

2 RYAN NEWMAN/South Bend, IN (Johnny Vance Racing)

6 KYLE HAMILTON/Danville, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

7 (R) KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

17 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Gene Nolen Racing)

18 (R) TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

20 JERRY COONS, JR./Tucson, AZ (Gene Nolen Racing)

21 ERIC GORDON/Greenfield, IN (Armstrong Racing)

22 BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing)

24 (R) MIKE HAGGENBOTTOM/Levittown, PA (Haggenbottom Racing)

32 DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (Williams & Wright Racing)

39 MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing)

40 DAVID BYRNE/Shullsburg, WI (Byrne Racing)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

60 (R) CODY GERHARDT/Fresno, CA (Cody Gerhardt)

63 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (DePalma Motorsports)

80 (R) TONI BREIDINGER/Hillsborough, CA (Breidinger Racing)

81 (R) CODY GALLOGLY/Pataskala, OH (Curtis Williams)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 (R) JIM ANDERSON/Joliet, IL (Gene Kazmark)

96 (R) AUSTIN BLAIR/Fairview Heights, IL (Blair Racing)

98 DAVEY HAMILTON, JR./Boise, ID (RPM/Fred Gormly)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender.