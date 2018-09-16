Shaffer wins $10K Jim & Joanne Ford Classic at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (September 15, 2018) – Tim Shaffer dominated the last half of the 11th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic at Fremont Speedway on JLH General Contractor Night to take home the $10,000 payday to wrap up the 67th season of racing at “Track That Action Built.”

It was Shaffer’s fourth win in the event that is held in honor of the husband and wife team and their family who saved Fremont Speedway and brought it back to life in 2000. Shaffer, who finished second the previous night at Fremont Speedway, now has 18 career wins at the track.

“Cody (Jacobs) and my guys keep giving me a great car. Tonight I could maneuver around and that was huge in lapped traffic. I haven’t been here all year and to come in and be good tonight…that’s just hats off to Cody and we had Ricky come on board and it seemed to up our game and it’s a lot of fun,” said Shaffer beside his Rudzik Excavating, FK Rod Ends, Smith Titanium, VRP Shocks backed machine.

Shaffer grabbed the lead from Penngrove, California’s Buddy Kofoid on lap 16 of the 40-lap affair and Kofoid held off Cole Duncan to finish in the runner-up spot in his Fremont Speedway debut weekend.

“To finish second to Tim Shaffer is definitely not something to hang your head about. I feel like we got way better once the race went on. I got the wing back and the restarts were killing me. I’d wheelie up so I had to put the wing forward and put it back again. I can’t thank Ed Neumeister enough for the opportunity and the Linders and the whole crew that makes this car go fast,” Kofoid said beside the Dough Si Dough Bake Shoppe, Linder’s Speed Equipment, Fisher Engines backed machine.

“This is probably one of the most fun times I’ve had in a long time. Just coming to new places is definitely makes you feel good. We were good both nights and picked up from last night. Two top fives…I’ll take it,” Kofoid added.

Grove City, Ohio’s Cole Duncan, who has won a pair of big $10,000 shows this season, settled for third.

“Tim was better, especially earlier. But then it kind of evened out there and the top three cars were pretty similar. He would just stick better. That’s all we had. I can’t thank my guys enough. We over came a bad starting spot yesterday and put ourselves in a good position today but just came up a little bit short,” said Duncan of his Helms Construction, Ohio Heating, Motor City Transport, Eco Mend backed machine.

Fremont’s Jamie Miller dominated the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint A-main, leading all 25 laps for his sixth division win of the year at the track. He also has a late model and dirt truck victory in 2018 and now has 20 career wins at Fremont Speedway. It is Miller’s 11th overall victory in 2018 in the 305 sprint class. Miller was also crowned the champion of the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro.

“I was actually a little freeier than I’d have like to have been but we got it done. Thirteen wins in a year was my best and we have 11 this year. It’s nothing to complain about. This division is tough to get one win let alone 11,” said Miller of his Sonic Hauling, Fostoria Mod Shop, Phil Rister Racing, NAPA of Attica, Reedtown Tavern, Branham Builders, Crown Battery, Avon by Angie, Sparting Underground backed #26.

The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks competed for a $1,000 pay day and the 20-lap feature came down to the last 100 yards. Miller threw a huge slider on Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti in the final two corners and the duo banged wheels all the way to the checkers with Valenti taking the narrow victory.

It’s the fifth truck win of the year at Fremont for Valenti who now has 46 career victories at the track placing him eighth on the all-time win list.

“I know Jamie and that 88 truck is fast and they won here the last time. I got lucky and threw a slider on him on that restart and I figured he was going to be throwing one back. I just hope the fans enjoyed that race because it doesn’t get any closer than that,” said Valenti. “Hat’s off to Rich Farmer (promoter) and everything he has done for the race track. Hope to see him around more years to come. It’s sad this is his last night. I have to thank the Babcocks for everything they do for me, Gressman Powersports, APlus Auto Center, Craig Miller Trucking and Pagliai’s Pizza…without them this wouldn’t be possible.”

Shaffer and Kofoid brought the field to green for the 40-lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main with Kofoid gaining the advantage. With two laps scored the caution flew for Chance Morton who spun with DJ Foos spinning to avoid him. When the green reappeared Kofoid drove away from Shaffer with Andrew Palker trying to hold off Duncan and Adam Kekich for third.

Morton brought out the caution again on lap eight and on the ensuing restart Shaffer made a bid for the lead but Kofoid fought back the challenge. Duncan soon began pressuring Shaffer with Dale Blaney, Palker and Haudenschild in tow. Foos and Dan McCarron tangled in turn two on lap 13 and this time on the restart Shaffer hung tight with Kofoid and powered under him on lap 16 exiting turn four for the lead.

Travis Philo spun on lap 17 necessitating a fuel stoppage. When the race resumed Shaffer used the clear track to build a lead of over two seconds while Kofoid now had to fend off the challenges of Duncan. Philo would spin again due to steering component issues on lap 22 wiping out Shaffer’s big lead.

On the ensuing restart Shaffer powered away from Kofoid, Duncan, Blaney, Palker and Hunter Scherenberg. Shaffer finally encountered lapped traffic with 11 laps to go but was able to maneuver through to maintain his advantage over Kofoid, Duncan, Blaney and Palker.

Shaffer was not to be denied as he drove to the checkers over Kofoid, Duncan, Blaney and Palker rounding out the top five.

In the 25-lap 305 A-main, Tyler Street and Miller brought the field to green but Kyle Peters would spin necessitating another start. The second start saw Miller bolt into the lead over Street, John Ivy, Ricky Peterson, Jimmy McGrath, Seth Schneider and Alvin Roepke.

Miller built a substantial lead until he caught the back of the pack on lap eight. Street was occupied trying to hold off Ivy though with Ivy taking the runner-up spot on lap with McGrath taking third two circuits later. Just as Ivy was reeling in Miller Peterson stopped to bring out the caution with 11 laps to go.

With a clear track Miller began to drive away once again as Ivy, McGrath, Roepke and Schneider gave chase. Roepke drove into third on lap 18 but could not make up ground on the lead duo of Miller and Ivy.

Miller sliced his way through traffic and took the checkers over Ivy, Roepke, Schneider and McGrath.

Fifth starting Kent Brewer drove into the lead of the 20-lap dirt truck A-main at the drop of the green with Miller, Jeff Ward and Brad Keckler giving chase. Within two laps 11th starting Valenti drove up to fifth before the caution for an Eric Devanna spin. On the restart Miller pounced into he lead with Brewer having to fend off Valenti and Ward. A caution for debris on lap five followed a crash involving Brewer and Ward a lap later. Another caution on lap seven for a crash involving four trucks slowed the action on lap seven.

When the green flew again Miller and Valenti began their battle with Cory McCaughey, Keith Sorg and Matt Foos giving chase. Another caution on lap 12 for Kyle Lagrou gave Valenti the opportunity he had been searching for. When the green flew Valenti executed a perfect slider on miller for the lead with McCaughey, Foos, Keckler and Sorg in tow.

Ward brought out the caution with five laps remaining and another involving Ward and Noah Wagner with two laps to go kept the race interesting and setting up the final lap excitement that saw Valenti hold off Miller with McCaughey, Foos and Sorg rounding out the top five.

Sorg was also honored for taking the 2018 Fremont Speedway title, his second in the division in the past three years.

JLH General Contractor gave out lots of bonuses throughout the evening including to the non-transfer cars, feature winners, hard luck driver, best wheelie and three lucky fans who caught Frisbees with the feature winning drivers names on them.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

About JLH General Contractor

Based in Fremont, Ohio and owned by long-time racing supporter Jon Horn, The JLH Co. LLC is your one-stop for custom home remodeling, plaster restoration, and drywall installation services. Their dedicated craftsmen will help you build the home you want out of the house you have. You can also trust JLH for construction services, including garages and pole barns. JLH also provides custom siding, roofing and window installation. For more information call Jon Horn at 419-559-9449. See more at JLH Company dot com

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018

JLH General Contractors

Jim Ford Classic Night

[*] denotes starting position

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.11N-Buddy Kofoid, 12.570; 2.81-Lee Jacobs, 12.580; 3.5T-Travis Philo, 12.621; 4.5-Byron Reed, 12.664; 5.49X-Tim Shaffer, 12.741; 6.97G-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.762; 7.4H-Cap Henry, 12.767; 8.16X-Ryan Ruhl, 12.793; 9.1-Nate Dussel, 12.852; 10.57X-Andrew Palker, 12.861; 11.4N-Dale Blaney, 12.864; 12.39-Chance Morton, 12.886; 13.22-Cole Duncan, 12.887; 14.16-Chris Andrews, 12.906; 15.3-Jac Haudenschild, 12.918; 16.5K-Adam Kekich, 12.919; 17.19-Paige Polyak, 12.928; 18.23-DJ Foos, 12.938; 19.09-Craig Mintz, 12.976; 20.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.979; 21.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.990; 22.7-Zane Devault, 13.065; 23.27B-Boston Mead, 13.125; 24.7V-Shawn Valenti, 13.197; 25.13-Brandon Matus, 13.217; 26.9G-Cody Gardener, 13.266; 27.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.276; 28.20B-Cody Bova, 13.278; 29.4-Tracy Hines, 13.364; 30.7J-Joe Swanson, 13.528; 31.2+-Brian Smith, 13.588; 32.45-Trevor Baker, 13.942; 33.18D-Bobby Distel, 14.082; 34.35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.160; 35.1x-Aaron Middaugh, 14.174; 36.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 14.358; 37.33-Brent Matus, 14.650; 38.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 34.999; 39.97-Broc Martin, 44.999;

Heat 1 (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 22-Cole Duncan[1] ; 2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[4] ; 3. 49X-Tim Shaffer[3] ; 4. 1-Nate Dussel[2] ; 5. 4-Tracy Hines[8] ; 6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[6] ; 7. 13-Brandon Matus[7] ; 8. 18D-Bobby Distel[9] ; 9. 19-Paige Polyak[5] ; 10. 33-Brent Matus[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 57X-Andrew Palker[2] ; 2. 16-Chris Andrews[1] ; 3. 97G-Hunter Schuerenberg[3] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9] ; 5. 81-Lee Jacobs[4] ; 6. 23-DJ Foos[5] ; 7. 7J-Joe Swanson[8] ; 8. 9G-Cody Gardener[7] ; 9. 7-Zane Devault[6] ; 10. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[10]

Heat 3 (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 3-Jac Haudenschild[1] ; 2. 4N-Dale Blaney[2] ; 3. 4H-Cap Henry[3] ; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 5. 09-Craig Mintz[5] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[7] ; 7. 2+-Brian Smith[8] ; 8. 27B-Boston Mead[6] ; 9. 1x-Aaron Middaugh[9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5K-Adam Kekich[1] ; 2. 39-Chance Morton[2] ; 3. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5] ; 4. 5-Byron Reed[4] ; 5. 16X-Ryan Ruhl[3] ; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[9] ; 7. 7V-Shawn Valenti[6] ; 8. 20B-Cody Bova[7] ; 9. 45-Trevor Baker[8]

B-Main 1 (10 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[2] ; 2. 4-Tracy Hines[1] ; 3. 22M-Dan McCarron[4] ; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3] ; 5. 13-Brandon Matus[5] ; 6. 19-Paige Polyak[9] ; 7. 27B-Boston Mead[8] ; 8. 18D-Bobby Distel[7] ; 9. 1x-Aaron Middaugh[10] ; 10. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 11. 33-Brent Matus[11]

B-Main 2 (10 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 81-Lee Jacobs[1] ; 2. 16X-Ryan Ruhl[2] ; 3. 23-DJ Foos[3] ; 4. 7-Zane Devault[9] ; 5. 7J-Joe Swanson[5] ; 6. 20B-Cody Bova[8] ; 7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[4] ; 8. 9G-Cody Gardener[7] ; 9. 7V-Shawn Valenti[6]

A-Main 1 (40 Laps)

1. 49X-Tim Shaffer[1] ; 2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[2] ; 3. 22-Cole Duncan[3] ; 4. 4N-Dale Blaney[8] ; 5. 57X-Andrew Palker[4] ; 6. 3-Jac Haudenschild[5] ; 7. 4H-Cap Henry[11] ; 8. 97G-Hunter Schuerenberg[10] ; 9. 1-Nate Dussel[13] ; 10. 5K-Adam Kekich[6] ; 11. 09-Craig Mintz[17] ; 12. 81-Lee Jacobs[18] ; 13. 35-Stuart Brubaker[14] ; 14. 68G-Tyler Gunn[12] ; 15. 13-Brandon Matus[22] ; 16. 16X-Ryan Ruhl[20] ; 17. 22M-Dan McCarron[24] ; 18. 9G-Cody Gardener[23] ; 19. 4-Tracy Hines[19] ; 20. 5-Byron Reed[16] ; 21. 5T-Travis Philo[15] ; 22. 23-DJ Foos[21] ; 23. 39-Chance Morton[9] ; 24. 16-Chris Andrews[7]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 13.438; 2.4*-Tyler Street, 13.696; 3.4T-Jim Taddeo, 13.722; 4.99-Alvin Roepke, 13.818; 5.97-Kyle Peters, 13.834; 6.77I-John Ivy, 13.870; 7.25-Jason Keckler, 13.881; 8.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.906; 9.36-Seth Schneider, 13.954; 10.46AU-Stuart Williams, 14.053; 11.5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath Jr, 14.073; 12.14*-Ricky Peterson, 14.100; 13.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.125; 14.9R-Dustin Rall, 14.136; 15.66D-Chase Dunham, 14.193; 16.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.214; 17.8-Bobby CLark, 14.218; 18.19R-Steve Rando, 14.238; 19.47-Matt Lucius, 14.282; 20.X-Mike Keegan, 14.411; 21.70-Rick Donovan, 14.414; 22.29-Kyle Farmer, 14.439; 23.5M-Mike Moore, 14.562; 24.1H-Zeth Sabo, 14.578; 25.09-Justin Adams, 14.602; 26.67M-Matt Ferrell, 14.741; 27.1J-Jeremy Shambaugh, 14.779; 28.28-Tad Peck, 14.786; 29.X15-Kasey Ziebole, 15.048; 30.61-Chuck May, 15.191; 31.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 15.665; 32.73-Joe Armbruster, 84.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath Jr[2] ; 2. 66D-Chase Dunham[1] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 4. 8-Bobby CLark[6] ; 5. 46AU-Stuart Williams[3] ; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[7] ; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 8. 1J-Jeremy Shambaugh[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 14*-Ricky Peterson[2] ; 2. 99-Alvin Roepke[4] ; 3. 70-Rick Donovan[1] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[3] ; 5. 09-Justin Adams[6] ; 6. 5M-Mike Moore[5] ; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[8] ; 8. 28-Tad Peck[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 77I-John Ivy[2] ; 2. 4*-Tyler Street[4] ; 3. 97-Kyle Peters[3] ; 4. 67M-Matt Ferrell[7] ; 5. 9R-Dustin Rall[5] ; 6. 1H-Zeth Sabo[6] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebole[8] ; 8. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[2] ; 2. 4T-Jim Taddeo[4] ; 3. 25-Jason Keckler[3] ; 4. 47-Matt Lucius[1] ; 5. 73-Joe Armbruster[8] ; 6. X-Mike Keegan[5] ; 7. 29-Kyle Farmer[6] ; 8. 61-Chuck May[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 2. 46AU-Stuart Williams[1] ; 3. 9R-Dustin Rall[2] ; 4. 1H-Zeth Sabo[4] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebole[6] ; 6. 1J-Jeremy Shambaugh[7] ; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 8. 1W-Paul Weaver[8]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 73-Joe Armbruster[2] ; 2. 09-Justin Adams[1] ; 3. X-Mike Keegan[4] ; 4. 29-Kyle Farmer[6] ; 5. 5M-Mike Moore[3] ; 6. 28-Tad Peck[7] ; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[5] ; 8. 61-Chuck May[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 2. 77I-John Ivy[5] ; 3. 99-Alvin Roepke[8] ; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[6] ; 5. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath Jr[3] ; 6. 8-Bobby CLark[13] ; 7. 4*-Tyler Street[1] ; 8. 12-Kyle Capodice[14] ; 9. 19R-Steve Rando[17] ; 10. 4T-Jim Taddeo[9] ; 11. 66D-Chase Dunham[7] ; 12. 25-Jason Keckler[12] ; 13. 97-Kyle Peters[11] ; 14. 70-Rick Donovan[10] ; 15. 46AU-Stuart Williams[19] ; 16. 73-Joe Armbruster[18] ; 17. 47-Matt Lucius[16] ; 18. 09-Justin Adams[20] ; 19. 67M-Matt Ferrell[15] ; 20. 14*-Ricky Peterson[4]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Heat 1 (8 Laps)

1. 4s-Keith Sorg[3] ; 2. 49X-Brad Keckler[2] ; 3. 37-Eric DeVanna[4] ; 4. 8KB-Kent Brewer[5] ; 5. 23m-Brad Mitten[7] ; 6. 67-Ben Clapp[6] ; 7. P51-Paul Brown JR[8] ; 8. 9-Curt Inks[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 2. 17x-Dustin Keegan[1] ; 3. 36M-Cory Mccaughey[6] ; 4. 83-Noah Wagner[4] ; 5. 1H-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 6. 72-Eric Potridge[7] ; 7. 7f-Dana Frey[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Matt Foos[2] ; 2. 33-Jeff Ward[5] ; 3. 88-Jamie Miller[6] ; 4. 32H-Dan Hennig[4] ; 5. 26-Kyle Lagrou[7] ; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[3] ; 7. 16-Jim Holcomb[1]

A-Main 1 (20 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[11] ; 2. 88-Jamie Miller[4] ; 3. 36M-Cory Mccaughey[6] ; 4. 2-Matt Foos[12] ; 5. 4s-Keith Sorg[7] ; 6. 49X-Brad Keckler[3] ; 7. 23m-Brad Mitten[13] ; 8. 17x-Dustin Keegan[10] ; 9. 9-Curt Inks[22] ; 10. 67-Ben Clapp[16] ; 11. 83-Noah Wagner[2] ; 12. 33-Jeff Ward[8] ; 13. 7f-Dana Frey[20] ; 14. 26-Kyle Lagrou[15] ; 15. P51-Paul Brown JR[19] ; 16. 1H-Zeth Sabo[14] ; 17. 37-Eric DeVanna[9] ; 18. 8KB-Kent Brewer[5] ; 19. 32H-Dan Hennig[1] ; 20. 72-Eric Potridge[17]