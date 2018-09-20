Purse Structure Finalized for Third Annual Outlaw Fall Nationals

By Paul Harkenrider

(Dundee, NY) For the third consecutive season, the Patriot Sprint Tour will sanction the Outlaw Fall Nationals in Dundee, NY this Saturday September 22.

This event has continued to grow as teams last season came from New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, as well as Ontario, Canada all competing for the $5,000 top prize.

For the last two seasons, Chuck Hebing has won both events in convincing fashion and will be looking for the trifecta come Saturday night.

Tyler Siri and his staff have once again structured a hefty purse that pays very well throughout the entire field. The winner will take home an illustrious $5,000 to win while just to qualify is worth $400.

The complete purse goes as followed:

1)$5000 2) $3000 3) $1500 4) $900 5) $850 6) $800 7) $775 8) $750 9) $700 10) $650 11) $600 12) $550 13) $500 14) $475 15) $450 16) $440 17) $430 18) $420 19) $410 20-24) $400

A 15 lap dash will also be put on by the Outlaw Speedway staff Friday night which will be part of the World of Outlaws Late Models show.

