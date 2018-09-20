Weather Forces Jackson Motorplex to Shift Open Wheel Nationals to One-Day Show

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 20, 2018) – More than three inches of rain throughout this week with more predicted Thursday evening has forced Jackson Motorplex officials to cancel Friday’s opening round of the SeaFoam Motor Treatment Open Wheel Nationals presented by Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel.

Saturday is still on and will be the final sprint car show of the season at the 4/10-mile oval. Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids competitors will race for a $2,000 top prize and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc drivers are vying for the $1,000 winner’s share. IMCA vintage cars will also participate.

The contingencies remain for Saturday’s program.

The winner of the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids main event will receive a right rear tire courtesy of SeaFoam Motor Treatment. Drivers in that division will qualify to kick off the night with fast time netting $250, second quickest receiving $150 and third quickest $100 courtesy of Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel.

The MPI Hard Charger in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids division will receive a new MPI steering wheel and the MPI Hard Charger in the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc class will be awarded a $25 gift certificate to MPI.

The pits open at 3 p.m. with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Adult tickets are $20 and tickets for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get into the main grandstands for free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger.

UP NEXT –

Saturday for the SeaFoam Motor Treatment Open Wheel Nationals presented by Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel featuring Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids, NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc and IMCA vintage cars

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/